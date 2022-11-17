Despite rising on Thursday, USDMXN remains with a bearish bias. In the short-term it continues to consolidate after finding support above 19.30. A firm break lower would open the doors to further losses targeting 19.15 initially and then 19.00/05.

The Dollar Initially it dropped but then recovered strength boosted by higher US yields and also risk aversion . In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling by 0.60%, the Nasdaq drops by 0.80% and the S&P 500 by 0.98%. The deterioration in risk sentiment weighs on emerging market currencies with the Mexican Peso no among the worst performers.

Economic data from the US released on Thursday showed an unexpected decline in the Philly Fed to -19.4 in November from -8.7. In a different report, Continuing Jobless Claims rose to the highest level since April. Housing Starts and Building Permits dropped in October, although numbers came in above expectations.

