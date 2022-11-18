- USDJPY prepares to finish the week with gains of more than 1%.
- Even though the USDJPY plunged towards 137.50s, the bias remains upward.
- USDJPY Price Analysis: Break below 137.50, a fall to the 200-DMA is on the cards; otherwise, the 100-DMA is eyed.
The USDJPY is set to finish the week almost flat, dropping in the last week from around 147.00 to 138.46, after the release of a soft inflation report in the United States (US), sparking speculations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might stop from rising rates. However, in the present week, the USDJPY is staging a recovery. At the time of writing, the USDJPY is trading at 140.37.
USDJPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
Albeit tumbling in the last week close to 5%, the USDJPY remains upward biased. At the time of typing, the USDJPY sits comfortably above 140.00. Nevertheless, the USDJPY could not crack the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 140.95, which could have exacerbated a rally toward the November 11 daily high at 142.48. It should be noted that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) exited from oversold territory, suggesting that USDJPY buyers are outpacing sellers.
On the downside, the USDJPY key support levels are the September 22 swing low at 140.34, followed by this week’s low, November 15 at 137.65. Upwards, the USDJPY key resistance levels lie at the 100-day EMA at 140.95, followed by 142.48, followed by the 50-day EMA at 145.08.
USDJPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.21
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|140.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.07
|Daily SMA50
|145.13
|Daily SMA100
|140.91
|Daily SMA200
|133.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140.74
|Previous Daily Low
|138.88
|Previous Weekly High
|147.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.47
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.03
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|139.59
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|139.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|138.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|141.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|142.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD slides below 1.0350 as US Dollar finds demand
EURUSD trades below 1.0350 in the American session. Wall Street's main indexes opened with a soft tone while their overseas counterparts trimmed a good bunch of their early gains. In the absence of high-tier data releases, Fedspeak will be eyed for fresh impetus.
GBPUSD retreats from daily highs, pierces the 1.1900 level
GBPUSD has lost its bullish momentum and declined below 1.1900. The risk-related sentiment sours, allowing the US Dollar to find demand in the second half of the day. Pound remains among the best performers against the US Dollar this week.
Gold declines below $1,750 as US yields gather momentum
Gold price came under bearish pressure and declined below $1,750 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield moved into positive territory near 3.8%, making it difficult for XAUUSD to gain traction.
FTX Latest: Multicoin Capital says more pain ahead, how will Bitcoin price react?
FTX exchange's standing continues to worsen as the bankrupt firm faces more scrutiny from regulators. The repercussions of the exchange's collapse have led to severe disruptions in the crypto market.
Hawks are back
High inflation print sure revived the BoJ hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance.