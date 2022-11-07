- USDJPY turns lower for the second straight day amid sustained USD selling bias.
- Bears await a break below ascending trend-line support before placing fresh bets.
- Attempted recovery might continue to confront stiff resistance near the 147.55 area.
The USDJPY pair struggles to capitalize on its modest intraday gains to the 147.55 area and turns lower for the second successive day on Monday. The downward trajectory drags spot prices back below pivotal support near the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart, with bears now awaiting a break below the 146.00 mark before placing fresh bets.
The US Dollar adds to the post-NFP heavy losses and drops to over a one-week low amid speculations that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of its rate-hiking cycle. Apart from this, expectations that Japanese authorities might intervene again to soften any steep fall in the domestic currency exert some downward pressure on the USDJPY pair.
That said, the risk-on impulse might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven JPY and help limit deeper losses. This, along with a big divergence in the monetary policy stance adopted by the Fed and the Bank of Japan, supports prospects for the emergence of some dip-buying around the USDJPY pair, warranting caution for bearish traders.
From a technical perspective, the 146.00 round figure coincides with a one-and-half-week-old ascending trend-line support. Some follow-through fall might prompt aggressive technical selling and make the USDJPY pair vulnerable. The subsequent fall has the potential to drag spot prices towards the late October low, around the 145.00 psychological mark.
On the flip side, the 146.80 region now seems to act as an immediate hurdle ahead of the 147.00 level. Any further move up might continue to confront stiff resistance near the daily top, around the 147.55 region. A sustained strength beyond the latter could allow the USDJPY pair to reclaim the 148.00 mark and test the 148.35-148.45 supply zone.
USDJPY 4-hour chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|146.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|146.68
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.85
|Daily SMA50
|144.96
|Daily SMA100
|140.36
|Daily SMA200
|132.01
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.4
|Previous Daily Low
|146.56
|Previous Weekly High
|148.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.67
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|147.26
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.7
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|146.02
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|145.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|144.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|147.87
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.06
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD tests 1.0000 amid broad dollar weakness
EURUSD has gained traction and climbed above 1.000 in the early American session on Monday. The risk-positive market environment is making it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helping the pair edge higher as focus shifts to the US midterm elections.
GBPUSD extends rally, closes in on 1.1500
GBPUSD has extended its daily rally toward 1.1500 in the second half of the day on Monday as the US Dollar continues to lose interest. In the absence of high-impact macroeconomic data releases, the upbeat market mood is fueling the pair's advance.
Gold price struggles to stay above $1,680 as US yields hold steady
Gold price staged a rebound following the pullback witnessed in the Asian session but failed to hold above $1,680. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding steady above 4.1%, not allowing XAUUSD to capitalize on broad US Dollar weakness.
How to prepare for the next 20% move in Luna Classic?
Luna Classic price bounced off a critical support level and retested an important level, as discussed in the previous article. However, this move seems to have come undone, and LUNC is back to square one.
Fed stays strong against inflation
The Fed hiked by 75 bps as expected and initially had bullish stock hopes firing. The Fed said, in its statement, that it would consider the impact of monetary tightening lags as it moved forward.