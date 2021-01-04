USD/ZAR to lose the 14.00 level on a break below moving averages at 14.4264/3563 – Commerzbank

The USD/ZAR pair revisits the 14.5044 December low below which meander moving averages at 14.4264/3563, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, reports.
Key quotes
“USD/ZAR has been trading in a tight range above its 14.5044 December trough over the past few weeks. Between this level and the 200-week and 55-month moving averages at 14.4264/3563, we expect the cross to at least short-term stabilise.”
“Were a drop below the 55-month moving average at 14.3563 to occur, however, April 2017 high and January 2020 low at 13.9579/9323 would be targeted. We expect this to happen over the coming weeks but not straight away.”
“Minor resistance sits between the 14.8799 December 9 low and the 14.9119 December 21 high and more resistance at the 15.4966/7362 November 12 and 30 highs. Strong resistance comes in between the June and October lows at 16.0838/3613.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.23 amid worsening market mood
EUR/USD is trading below 1.23, up on the day but off the highs. The market mood has somewhat soured as concerns about the resurgence of coronavirus is outweighing vaccine hopes. Tensions are mounting ahead of Tuesday's special elections in Georgia.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.36 on fears of new UK lockdown
GBP-USD has dropped below 1.36 as UK PM Johnson is reportedly preparing to announce a new and strict nationwide lockdown amid an increase in covid cases. Britain began administering the AstraZeneca vaccine on Monday.
Gold: Rallies to near two-month tops, around $1935-36 region
A combination of factors assisted gold to gain some strong positive traction on Monday. The prevalent USD selling bias was seen as a key factor that benefitted the commodity. Worries about the continuous surge in COVID cases remained supportive of the move.
Ethereum shows muscle, razes levels massively
2021 has started impressively in the altcoin segment of the crypto market, seizing the first concession in many weeks that King Bitcoin has allowed. Altcoins have taken it and have grown the rest-of-the-market segment.
US Dollar Index: Next stop at 89.22
The index starts the new year on the negative side and extends the drop to fresh lows in the 89.40 region.