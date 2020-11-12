USD/ZAR prints mild losses after bouncing off late-February lows in early week.

Trend reversal suggesting candlestick formation joins bearish MACD to favor sellers.

Previous support stretched from July 21, falling trend line from late-September add to the upside barriers.

USD/ZAR wavers around 15.64 during early Thursday. The pair dropped the lowest since late-February on Monday while extending the downside break of a multi-day-old support line, now resistance, on November 05.

The following pullback, marked Tuesday, couldn’t get credits yesterday as USD/ZAR traders jostled around 15.63/65. While the same portrayed a Doji candlestick on the daily chart, bearish MACD and a sustained trend line break back the bears.

As a result, the recent low near 15.52 holds the key to the pair’s fresh downside towards 15.34 and the multi-day bottom flashed earlier in the week close to 15.21. However, the 15.00 round-figure may probe any further downside.

Meanwhile, bulls need to cross the previous support around 15.85 to recover some of the losses. Though, the 16.00 threshold and a falling resistance line from September 25, at 16.25 could challenge the USD/ZAR buyers afterward.

Should there be a clear upside past-16.25, the monthly high near 16.45, followed by late-October tops near 16.50, will act as upside hurdles.

USD/ZAR daily chart

Trend: Bearish