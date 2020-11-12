- USD/ZAR prints mild losses after bouncing off late-February lows in early week.
- Trend reversal suggesting candlestick formation joins bearish MACD to favor sellers.
- Previous support stretched from July 21, falling trend line from late-September add to the upside barriers.
USD/ZAR wavers around 15.64 during early Thursday. The pair dropped the lowest since late-February on Monday while extending the downside break of a multi-day-old support line, now resistance, on November 05.
The following pullback, marked Tuesday, couldn’t get credits yesterday as USD/ZAR traders jostled around 15.63/65. While the same portrayed a Doji candlestick on the daily chart, bearish MACD and a sustained trend line break back the bears.
As a result, the recent low near 15.52 holds the key to the pair’s fresh downside towards 15.34 and the multi-day bottom flashed earlier in the week close to 15.21. However, the 15.00 round-figure may probe any further downside.
Meanwhile, bulls need to cross the previous support around 15.85 to recover some of the losses. Though, the 16.00 threshold and a falling resistance line from September 25, at 16.25 could challenge the USD/ZAR buyers afterward.
Should there be a clear upside past-16.25, the monthly high near 16.45, followed by late-October tops near 16.50, will act as upside hurdles.
USD/ZAR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|15.642
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0085
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|15.6505
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|16.1275
|Daily SMA50
|16.4554
|Daily SMA100
|16.7306
|Daily SMA200
|16.9733
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|15.7276
|Previous Daily Low
|15.5276
|Previous Weekly High
|16.4504
|Previous Weekly Low
|15.5777
|Previous Monthly High
|16.8003
|Previous Monthly Low
|16.0915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|15.6512
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|15.604
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|15.5429
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|15.4352
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|15.3429
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|15.7429
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|15.8352
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|15.9429
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rests near 50-day SMA support with focus on German bond yields
EUR/USD is currently sidelined near the 50-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1768, having faced rejection near 1.1790 in early Asia. The support could be breached if the German 10-year bond yields extend Wednesday's losses in a EUR-negative manner.
When is the UK Q3 GDP release and how could it affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD holds the lower ground while testing 1.3200 ahead of the UK GDP release. Although market forecasts suggest a reversal of the previous -19.8% contraction with +15.8% growth on QoQ, the recovery is likely to fade on the yearly basis, expected -9.4% versus -21.5% prior.
Gold mildly bid in Asia as US treasury yields soften
Gold, a zero-yielding safe-haven metal, is trading in the green, with the US bond yields pulling back from multi-month highs. The US fiscal imprudence and positive vaccine news to keep gold under pressure.
WTI flirts with $42.00 on demand-supply news ahead of EIA stocks
WTI prints four-day winning streak after refreshing two-month high the previous day. Saudi Arabia stands ready to balance the oil market, cited covid burden on demand, OPEC+ looks to delay supply increase. US dollar strength, cautious sentiment challenge the upside moves.
Unannounced hard fork on Ethereum blockchain causes troubles for cryptocurrency industry
Sudden technical issues of Ethereum infrastructure provider Infura spooked the cryptocurrency community on Wednesday. Numerous trading platforms and wallet service providers, including Binance and MetaMask, were forced to suspend ETH deposits and withdrawals, citing price updates.