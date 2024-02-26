Last week, the US Dollar Index (DXY) closed lower in the biggest move against the USD since late December. Economists at Scotiabank analyze Greenback’s outlook.
Focus on PCE data this week
A relatively light data schedule today and some important data points ahead this week, namely the PCE data Thursday (which are expected to show a jump) may keep trading somewhat subdued on the session. But the softer USD tone perhaps warrants attention.
The DXY has looked stretched in terms of (spread-driven) fair value in recent weeks; nominal and real interest rate spreads have shifted against the USD somewhat through February so far. The moves are limited but enough to curb the USD’s ability to continue strengthening, absent other supportive drivers.
Seasonally positive trends for the USD will also start to wane as Q1 winds down.
Short-term (1m) risk reversals continue to reflect a divergence with recent gains in the USD generally, suggesting weaker underlying sentiment backing the Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
