USD/TWD: Taiwan Dollar to strengthen in medium term on the rebound of AI investment – MUFG

The Taiwan Dollar extended losses to the lowest against the US Dollar since November 2022. Economists at MUFG Bank analyze USD/TWD outlook.
USD/TWD to range-bound
While overall external demand remains weak and USD remains strong, the marginal recovery of semiconductor sector and potential upside on CNY likely lend some support for the currency.
Net, we expect USD/TWD to range-bound but with a upside bias for TWD against the Dollar in near term, before TWD’s strengthening in medium term on the rebound of AI investment.
USD/TWD – Q4 2023 32.00 Q1 2024 31.80 Q2 2024 31.40 Q3 2024 31.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0500 as USD rallies on NFP
EUR/USD turned south and declined toward 1.0500 in the early American on Friday. After the September jobs report showed an increase of 336,000 in Nonfarm Payrolls, compared to the market expectation of 170,000, the USD gathered strength and weighed on the pair.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2150 on renewed USD strength
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and dropped below 1.2150 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar rose sharply after the data showed that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 336,000 in September and forced the pair to reverse its direction.
Gold recovers from multi-month lows, stays below $1,820
Gold price broke below its daily trading range and touched its lowest level since early March near $1,810 before recovering toward $1,820. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 2% on the day following the impressive labor market data, not allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
THORChain price dips 5% as bullish wind on illicit transfers settles
ThorChain surpassed $1 billion in transaction volume in the last five days, a surge attributed to illicit activity. RUNE price has seen an impressive increase over the past week before a 5% dip on the daily chart.
Mullen Automotive drops 3% on higher Nonfarm Payrolls print
Mullen Automotive (MULN), the electric vehicle (EV) penny stock that has been threatened with delisting by the NASDAQ exchange, has gradually seen its share price stabilize over the past week.