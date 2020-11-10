USD/TRY Technical Analysis: Looking bearish, testing 8.0000

- The Turkish lira remains near record low levels versus the US dollar.
- The bullish momentum eased further in USD/TRY, correction likely to continue.
The USD/TRY jumped last week to all-time-highs above 8.5000, and it opened the current week with a bearish gap after news from Turkey. It dropped corrected further, finding support at the 8.00 area.
On Tuesday, USD/TRY peaked at 8.3800, but it was unable to hold above 8.30 and pulled back. In the short-term, while below 8.3000 (horizontal support and 21-SMA in 4-hours chart), the bias will point to the downside. The key support stands at 8.0000 and a break lower would clear the way for an extension of the correction, with an immediate target at 7.9000 followed by 7.8500.
On the upside, if USD/TRY breaks and remain above 8.3000, the bullish pressure will increase, exposing the next resistance at 8.4000 that protects the record highs.
USD/TRY 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
