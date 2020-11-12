USD/TRY should eventually break below 7.40, if CBRT does not disappoint – Rabobank

According to analysts from Rabobank, the Turkish lira could continue to recover ground versus the US dollar. They see that if the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) delivers an expected rate hike next week, USD/TRY could slide further to 7.26/23.
Key Quotes:
“Bullish momentum carried USD/TRY to the all-time high at 8.5793 set on November 6 from around 5.90 at the beginning of 2020. While there was a relatively modest correction in May and a period of stabilisation in June-July, the underlying bullish trend remained intact as sentiment towards the lira did not change.”
“The initial leg lower may extend to around 7.40 where the upside trendline (from the January low) and the horizontal trendline converge offering USD/TRY a potentially solid support. For a break lower the market may have to wait until the CBRT delivers a proper rate hike next week. Assuming that the central bank does not disappoint, USD/TRY should eventually break below 7.40 towards the next important cluster of technical levels at 7.26/23. At this stage the 61.8% retracement at 6.45 is a very ambitious target, but it is important to note that USD/TRY has the history of sharp moves lower.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
