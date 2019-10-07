USD/TRY risk reversals hit lowest since Jan. 31

- USD/TRY risk reversals drop to the lowest level in over eight months.
- The data indicates a falling demand for the bearish bets (put options) on TRY.
Risk reversals on USD/TRY (TRY1MRR), a gauge of calls to puts on Turkey's currency, fell to the lowest level since Jan. 31 on Friday, indicating the investors are positioning for a rise in Lira (TRY).
The one-month risk reversals fell to 1.925, the lowest level in over eight months, having hit a high of 3.55 in August and 7.86 in April.
The slide represents a sharp drop in the demand or implied volatility premium for the TRY put options (bearish bets).
As of writing, the USD/TRY pair is trading at 5.7121, representing a 0.48% gain on the day.
TRY1MRR
