USD/TRY retreats below $14.00 as Turkish market intervention looms

- USD/TRY consolidates intraday losses, stays near record top.
- Turkish President Erdogan hopes lira will steady soon, further CBRT intervention teased.
- US dollar tracks firmer yields amid sluggish session, risk catalysts eyed ahead of Friday’s US CPI.
USD/TRY seesaws around $13.70, down 0.20% intraday, as Turkish lira (TRY) traders, await another central bank intervention during early Monday.
The Turkish central bank (CBRT) announced it directly intervened in the FX markets on Friday. Following that, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan crossed wires, via Reuters, on Saturday while saying, “God willing we will stabilize foreign-exchange rates in a short time period.” The Turkish Boss adds, "Interest rates are a malady that makes the rich even richer and the poor even poorer.”
It’s worth noting that TRY's weakness pushes the local workers to hold strikes in Turkey. “Two Turkish unions representing more than 250,000 workers said they would hold limited strikes this week to protest against legislation covering healthcare salaries and pensions,” said Reuters.
However, Erdogan’s quest for lower rates, contrary to the hawkish hopes from the Fed, keeps the USD/TRY buyers hopeful.
That said, the US dollar tracks firmer Treasury yields as a surprise drop in US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) couldn’t supersede a slump in the Unemployment Rate. Also bullish for the greenback were the comments from St. Louis Fed President James Bullard who said, on Friday, “Could look at raising interest rates before completing the taper.”
Given the Fed policymakers’ quiet period before the next week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, Friday’s US inflation will be crucial for the USD/TRY traders. Should the price measure keep portraying reflation fears, the uptick in the dot-plot can’t be ruled out. Additionally, CBRT intervention and chatters over Turkey inflation, as well as Omicron, can offer intermediate moves to the pair.
Technical analysis
Multiple hurdles around $14.00 join overbought RSI conditions to trigger intermediate pullbacks. However, not even the short-term bears are likely to take the risk of entries until witnessing a daily close below the 12-day-old support line near $13.45.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1300 as USD tracks firmer yields
EUR/USD is holding lower ground below 1.1300 as the US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mod. ECB’s Lagarde pushes back reflation fears, US NFP data fails to dash hawkish Fed bias. Omicron updates and Fed sentiment to lead the way amid a quiet start to the week.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3200 amid firmer US dollar
GBP/USD is trading flat above 1.3200, staging a modest bounce ahead of the London open. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the greenback and capped gains amid Brexit uncertainties. Bears might wait for a sustained break below 1.3200 before positioning for further losses.
Gold: $1,792 remains a tough nut to crack for XAU/USD bulls Premium
Gold price sets off the week on the right footing after Friday’s rebound. $1,792 is the tough nut for gold bulls amid Fed’s tightening expectations.
Cardano price eyes 25% gains as on-chain metrics signal recovery
Cardano price is consolidating after a swift recovery from the December 4 flash crash. Investors can expect the next leg to set up a higher high and flip the narrative bullish. Moreover, on-chain metrics for ADA also suggest that this move is possible.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?