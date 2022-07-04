- USD/TRY adds to recent gains and approaches 16.80.
- Türkiye annual CPI climbed further in June.
- Producer Prices in Türkiye rose nearly 140% YoY.
The Turkish lira remains on the defensive and lifts USD/TRY to new daily highs in the 16.80 region at the beginning of the week.
USD/TRY on its way to 17.00
USD/TRY advances for the third session in a row on Monday and slowly approaches the key barrier at the 17.00 yardstick. Indeed, after bottoming out near 16.00 on June 27, the lira already depreciated more than 4%, reflecting the persistent scepticism in the FX community regarding any attempt of the government/central bank to fight the bearishness surrounding the currency.
The pair edges higher despite the dollar gives away part of recent gains and after inflation figures in Türkiye showed consumer prices rising at an annualized 78.62% in the year to June and 4.95% on a monthly basis. The Core CPI rose 64.42% YoY and Producer Prices increased 138.31% over the last twelve months.
What to look for around TRY
USD/TRY looks to consolidate the sharp rebound from 16.00 neighbourhood, as investors continue to digest the latest announcement by the Turkish banking watchdog (BDDK) on June 27.
So far, the lira’s price action is expected to keep gyrating around the performance of energy prices, the broad risk appetite trends, the Fed’s rate path and the developments from the war in Ukraine.
In addition, the effects of this new measure aimed at supporting the de-dolarization of the economy will also have its say, at least in the very short term.
Extra risks facing the Turkish currency also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating, real interest rates remain entrenched in negative figures and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remain omnipresent.
Key events in Türkiye this week: Inflation Rate, Producer Prices (Monday) – Current Account (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress (or lack of it) of the government’s new scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Presidential/Parliamentary elections in June 23.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.37% at 16.7900 and faces the immediate target at 17.3759 (2022 high June 23) seconded by 18.2582 (all-time high December 20) and then 19.00 (round level). On the other hand, a breach of 16.0365 (monthly low June 27) would pave the way for a test of 15.6684 (low May 23) and finally 15.3019 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.0450 as USD firms up amid light trading
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0450, fading Friday’s rebound, as the US dollar sees fresh demand amid a cautious market mood and light trading conditions. Recession fears and Fed-ECB policy contrast will keep favoring the dollar. Eurozone Sentix eyed.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2100 amid fresh UK political jitters
GBP/USD licks its wounds around 1.2100, as investors stalk the US dollar amid growing growth fears. Another attempt to oust UK PNM Johnson and looming Brexit woes keep the upside elusive in cable. Thinner liquidity conditions will prevail amid the US holiday.
Gold: Death cross to ring knell for XAUUSD, as eyes turn to Fed Minutes
Gold Price defends minor recovery gains above $1,800 amid US holiday. Growth fears strengthen the US dollar, despite the recent sell-off in yields. XAUUSD awaits death cross confirmation to resume the downtrend below $1,800.
Cardano’s Vasil hard fork launches on testnet positioning ADA price for a breakout
Cardano price is at a point in its journey where things could go either way. As ADA consolidates above a stable support level, things could turn ugly if it breaks or bullish if it bounces. Therefore, investors need to be careful with their decision.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!