USD/TRY recedes from new all-time tops as CBRT takes action

- USD/TRY clinches new all-time high near 13.85 on Wednesday.
- The CBRT intervened and pushed the pair back to 12.30.
- Turkey’s Manufacturing PMI improves a tad to 52.0 in November.
Another volatile session for the Turkish currency on Wednesday. Indeed, after hitting fresh record high near 13.85, USD/TRY came under pressure and receded violently to the 12.30 region supported by CBRT intervention.
USD/TRY now looks to the CPI release
USD/TRY now reverses the initial spike to the vicinity of 14.0000, as the Turkish central bank (CBRT) announced it intervened in the FX markets and sold US dollars. The CBRT kind of justified the intervention following unhealthy price formation in the exchange rate.
In addition, President Erdogan once again stressed he will never support high interest rates and suggested there is no logical explanation behind high prices.
Earlier in Turkey, the Manufacturing PMI improved a little to 52.0 in November (from 51.2), while investors already shifted their attention to the release of the key inflation figures for the month of November due on Thursday.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is losing 2.05% at 13.0955 and a drop below 12.3597 (low Dec.1) would open the door to 11.5451 (low November 24) and finally 11.0637 (20-day SMA). On the other hand, the next up barrier lines up at 13.8473 (all-time high Dec.1) followed by 14.0000 (round level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.1300 ahead of US data, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD is consolidating gains above 1.1300, as the US dollar looks to stabilize after Powell and Omicron covid variant induced bond market volatility. Eurozone inflation refreshes record top, ECB policymakers cite growth concerns to defend easy money policies. US ADP, ISM PMI and Powell’s testimony 2.0 eyed.
GBP/USD holds above 1.3300 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a narrow range above 1.3300 during the European trading hours as investors await key data releases from the US and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony. UK data showed manufacturing activity expanded in November.
Gold surrenders intraday gains, seems vulnerable below $1,780
Fears over the new Omicron variant assisted gold to gain some positive traction on Wednesday. Rising Fed rate hike bets, rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the precious metal.
Altcoins recover as Bitcoin chops
BTC price is consolidating while it tries to move higher, but Ethereum price seems to be enjoying a full-fledged rally as it comes closer to setting up new highs. Ripple price, on the other hand, is struggling to find bullish momentum.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?