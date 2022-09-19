- USD/TRY grinds higher amid a sluggish start to the key week.
- Inflation woes, CBRT inaction contrasts with firmer US data, hawkish Fed bets to keep buyers hopeful.
- Light calendar, off in Japan/UK restrict intraday moves.
USD/TRY picks up bids to reverse Friday’s corrective pullback around 18.28 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the Turkish lira (TRY) justifies the broad US dollar strength ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). Also keeping the pair buyers hopeful are concerns surrounding the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT).
Firmer US data and the Fed’s readiness to tame inflation underpins the hawkish bias of the markets towards the central bank’s next move, which in turn underpin the US dollar’s strength.
University of Michigan's preliminary readings of Consumer Sentiment for September came in at 59.5, up from 58.6 in the prior month while easing below 60.0 market forecasts. With the firmer US data, the odds of the Fed’s 75 basis points rate hike (bps) rose to d 82% by the press time while the market’s expectations of a full one percentage increase in the Fed rate rose to 18%.
On the contrary, the CBRT remains intact despite the record high inflation numbers and hence keeps the USD/TRY bulls hopeful.
It should be noted that the headlines surrounding China and Ukraine sour the sentiment amid off in the UK and Japan. The same helps the US Dollar Index (DXY) to reverse Friday’s pullback.
That said, US President Biden said, “I'm more optimistic than I have been in a long time.” The national leader also stated that they are going to get control of inflation. On the same line are the covid updates from China as it unlocks Dalian and Chengdu cities while witnessing zero coronavirus cases in Beijing and one, versus zero the previous day, outside Shanghai’s quarantine zone. However, US President Biden’s readiness to back Taiwan in case China attacks Taipei and the hawkish hopes for the Fed seem to favor the pair buyers ahead of the key monetary policy announcements. On the other hand, Ukrainian Nuclear Energy Coporation recently mentioned, per Al-Jazeera news, “Russian attack caused damage to power supply lines at the Pevdinokrainsk plant.”
Amid these plays, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses while tracking Wall Street’s Friday close. It should be noted that the off in Japan restricts the bond moves in Asia but the yields are sturdy near the multi-day high amid recession fears and hawkish Fed expectations.
Moving on, the expectations of higher rates from the Fed contrasts with the likely inaction by the CBRT to keep USD/TRY bulls hopeful.
Technical analysis
Higher high formation joins the USD/TRY pair’s successful trading above the 10-DMA immediate support, around 18.25 by the press time, keeping buyers hopeful.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 0.9950 as USD rebound gathers strength
EUR/USD is extending losses towards 0.9950 in early European trading. The US dollar recovery is gaining traction amid a cautious tone, as investors reassess aggressive Fed tightening bets amid looming recession risks. Hawkish ECB-speak fails to rescue EUR bulls.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.1400 amid light trading
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.1400, amid holiday-thinned market conditions and broad US dollar strength. The UK markets are closed in observance of the Queen's funeral. Investors brace for the Fed and BOE bonanza this week.
Gold hangs near YTD low, just above $1,660 amid stronger USD
Gold struggles to capitalize on Friday's goodish rebound from its lowest level since April 2020 and meets with a fresh supply on the first day of a new week. The XAU/USD continues losing ground through the early European session and drops to a fresh daily low.
Bitcoin price takes a small detour, but is $25,000 scenario still valid?
Bitcoin has single-handedly crashed the entire crypto market as it tumbled below a crucial support level. BTC is still yet to find a stable support level and hatch a recovery plan.
McDonald's Stock Deep Dive Analysis: MCD price target at $200 on high valuation, flat revenues
Welcome back to the deep dive series. This time our focus shifts to consumer giant McDonald's Corporation (MCD). As ever we will outline our valuation framework using discounted cash flow and relative valuation techniques.