USD/TRY Price Analysis: Struggles for a firm direction, stuck in a range above 200-hour SMA

- USD/TRY extends its consolidative price move and remains confined in a range.
- The technical setup supports prospects for some meaningful appreciating move.
- A break below the ascending trend-line support will negate the positive outlook.
The USD/TRY pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from the 26.15 area, or a four-day low and oscillates in a narrow band through the Asian session on Tuesday. Spot prices currently trade just above the 26.75 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
From a technical perspective, the recent recovery from the 25.30 zone, or a nearly two-month low touched in August, has been along an upward-sloping sloping trend-line. Moreover, the USD/TRY pair now seems to have found acceptance above the 200-houe Simple Moving Average (SMA), which, along with positive oscillators on daily/hourly charts, supports prospects for some meaningful appreciating move.
Hence, a subsequent move up, back towards reclaiming the 27.00 round-figure mark, looks like a distinct possibility. Some follow-through buying beyond the next relevant hurdle near the 27.25 region should allow the USD/TRY pair to aim back to challenge the all-time high, around the 27.85-27.90 zone set in August. This is followed by the 28.00 mark, which if cleared will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders.
On the flip side, the 26.55-26.50 area, or the 200-hour SMA, could protect the immediate downside ahead of the aforementioned trend-line support, currently around the 26.35 region. The latter should act as a pivotal point, which if broken decisively might shift the bias in favour of bears. Some follow-through selling below the overnight swing low, around the 26.15 region, will reaffirm the negative outlook.
The USD/TRY pair might then turn vulnerable to weaken further below the 26.00 mark and accelerate the downfall towards the 25.70-25.65 intermediate support en route to mid-25.00s and the August monthly swing low, around the 25.30 region.
USD/TRY 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
