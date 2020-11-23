USD/TRY Price Analysis: Keeps bounce off 100-day SMA above 7.6500

- USD/TRY extends recovery from two-month low while piercing 50% Fibonacci retracement off-late.
- One-week-old falling trend line lures buyers ahead of 50-day SMA.
- Bearish MACD, immediate resistances question the bullish momentum.
USD/TRY flirts with the intraday high of 7.6584, currently up 0.39% around 7.6542, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the pair crosses 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-November upside while stretching Thursday’s bounce off 100-day SMA.
Strong SMA support joins the recent upside break of the key Fibonacci retracement to direct USD/TRY buyers towards a descending trend line from November 12, at 7.7135 now. However, bearish MACD signals challenge the pair’s further upside.
Not only the short-term resistance line but 50-day SMA near 7.8860 also challenge the USD/TRY bulls.
Alternatively, a downside break of 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 7.6338 can re-direct the USD/TRY sellers to a 100-day SMA level of 7.5160.
During the quote’s sustained downside past-7.5160, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at 7.4100, will be the key support to watch.
USD/TRY daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
