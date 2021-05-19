USD/TRY Price Analysis: Impending bull cross on 1D points to additional upside

- USD/TRY extends bounce from 21-DMA into the second day.
- Technical indicators on the daily chart suggest more gains.
- A test of record highs above $8.51 back on the cards?
USD/TRY is looking to extend its rebound from four-day lows into the second straight day on Wednesday, having found solid support at the 21-daily moving average (DMA), now at $8.3124.
The bulls now target the Monday high of $8.4550 if the upbeat momentum picks up pace.
Further up, the record highs at $8.5146 could be on the buyers’ radars.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north while above the midline, suggesting that there is more room to the upside.
A potential bull cross on the said time frame, with the 100-DMA on the verge of cutting above the 200-DMA, also adds credence to another leg higher.
However, if the price gives a daily closing below the crucial 21-DMA support, then a sell-off towards the upward-sloping 50-DMA at $8.0983 cannot be ruled out.
USD/TRY: Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from double-top as the dollar pares losses
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, off the double top around 1.2250 as the dollar gains some ground with US Treasury yields. Eurozone CPI came out at 1.6% as expected. The focus shifts to the FOMC Meeting Minutes due out later on.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
XAU/USD consolidates near multi-month tops, FOMC minutes awaited
Gold’s price tends to rise when the real yields of US government bonds fall and vice versa. In the view of economists at Capital Economics, the real yields of long-dated Treasuries are set to rise, subsequently, XAU/USD should retreat during the remainder of this year.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.