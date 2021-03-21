USD/TRY Price Analysis: Following big spike, Bears focus on prior resistance

- USD/TRY bulls jump into a supply zone and the focus is on the downside.
- Bears can seek out an opportunity back to test old resistance.
USD/TRY has been a big mover in the open this week and the following illustrates the downside potential in the par back toward old resistance.
Monthly chart
Following a significant downside correction, the bulls are likely to get back on board.
Weekly chart
However, there is an overextended W-formation that offers the prospects of a downside correction to test the neckline and support structure.
Daily chart
Meanwhile, from a daily perspective, the price can be expected to deteriorate on the supply zone and regress back towards the prior highs and presumed support structure.
