USD/TRY Price Analysis: Approaching key support, deeper losses eyed

- USD/TRY falls 0.50% despite broad US dollar strength.
- Turkish lira extends recovery from record lows of 8.8049.
- The spot eyes 100-SMA on 4H chart, as technicals remain in favor of bears.
USD/TRY is seeing a six-day losing steak this Thursday, in a sustained correction from record highs of 8.8049 reached on June 2 after Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to the central bank governor about lowering interest rates in the next two months.
The spot ignores broadly firmer US dollar and Treasury yields, as the corrective decline remains at full swing. More downside remains in the offing, as depicted by USD/TRY’s four-hour technical chart.
The steady decline in the pair from all-time highs has carved out a falling wedge formation, with the price heading towards the lower boundary of the pattern.
At the time of writing, the spot is down about 0.50% on the day, testing multi-day lows just ahead of the 100-simple moving average (SMA) at 8.5249.
A breach of the latter could threaten the wedge support at 8.5138. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) continues to head closer towards the oversold territory, now at 32.10, leaving room for more downside.
The next relevant support area is seen at 8.47, the horizontal trendline in orange.
A bear cross, represented by the 21-SMA cutting through the 50-SMA from above, adds credence to a potential move lower.
USD/TRY: Four-hour chart
Alternatively, the confluence of the 21 and 50-SMAs at 8.6020 will act as a strong resistance, where the falling wedge hurdle also coincides.
Further up, buyers would look to test the June 7 high of 8.6902.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks depressed below 1.2200 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.2200 ahead of a busy docket. The US dollar shrugs off weaker Treasury yields. The ECB eyed for economic outlook. The US CPI needs stronger-than-forecast print to keep the dollar afloat.
GBP/USD remains poised to drop below 1.4100, US CPI eyed
GBP/USD treads water above 1.4100 ahead of the London open. The US dollar remains steady and exerts pressure on the pair. Brexit concerns, Delta strain added to the British pound struggle. US inflation awaited.
XAU/USD off lows, not out of the woods yet ahead of US inflation
Gold price is attempting a minor bounce, having witnessed a steep drop following a break below the critical 21-DMA support at 1883. At the time of writing, gold price is trading 0.50% lower at $1880, looking to recapture the 21-DMA.
Three reasons why Shiba Inu price may be ready to rally
Shiba Inu price decline has not been matched by increasing volume, suggesting it is not token specific. ShibaSwap decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) in testing mode, to be released to the public soon. Social volume stabilizes during another period of price weakness.
US CPI May Preview: Inflation angst is coming
When the Federal Reserve moved its price measurement to inflation averaging last September the governors were carefully insulating rate policy from this year’s expected acceleration in consumer costs.