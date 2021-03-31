USD/TRY: Options market set for strongest monthly bullish bias in a year

Turkish lira’s one-month risk reversal, which measures the spread between call and put prices, jumps to 4.2250 – the highest level since March 2020, also portraying the third positive reading, indicating increased demand for call options.
A call option gives the purchaser the right but not the obligation to buy the underlying asset at a predetermined price on or before a specific date. Therefore, a rise in the one-month risk reversal suggests investors are adding bets to position for TRY strength.
This comes at a time when the currency wobbles around the monthly top, also the highest since November 2020.
That said, USD/TRY snaps a four-day uptrend while taking rounds to 8.3270, down 0.11% intraday, ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
