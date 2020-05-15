USD/TRY: Minor negative reaction for the lira if the CBRT cuts 100bps – TD Securities

Next week, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) will have its policy meeting. Analysts at TD Securities expect the CBRT to cut the repo rate by 100bps to 7.25%. They think the lira (TRY) will perform based on swap activity rather than CBRT's rate decision.
Key Quotes:
“We think the lira will perform based on swap activity rather than CBRT's rate decision. We expect a minor negative reaction for TRY if the CBRT cuts 100bps as we expect, but may recover shortly after. For now, we see TRY well supported vs USD on the back of swap agreements that the CBRT is growing daily. With three large swap redemptions next week, before and after the CBRT meeting, we will see how TRY reacts to them. A neutral reaction on 18 and 20 May will likely leave USDTRY also relatively neutral to a CBRT cut.
“Completely dysfunctional cash rates leave us wondering how the market is positioned for this event. The consensus is for 50bps lower, but we expect a 100bps cut. Any rates reaction is unlikely to reflect the CBRT's decision next week.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
