USD/TRY looks firmer, approaches monthly highs near 7.50

- USD/TRY adds to recent gains well above 7.0000.
- Turkey’s CPI rose 0.91% MoM, 15.61% YoY in February.
- Turkish economy expanded 5.9% YoY in the fourth quarter.
The Turkish lira extends the pessimism for the second session in a row and lift USD/TRY to the 7.4500 region, or new 3-day highs.
USD/TRY stronger on USD-buying
The renewed buying bias around the greenback continues to hurt the EM FX universe and motivates USD/TRY to flirt with the key 200-day SMA (7.3800) and trade closer to the February highs around 7.4800 (February 26).
Recent data in the Turkish docket showed mixed results after the Manufacturing PMI eased to 51.70 in February (from 54.40), consumer prices rose at a monthly 0.91% and 15.61% from a year earlier (also for the month of February) and the economy expanded at an annualized 5.9% during the October-December period.
Despite inflation remains high, it is forecast to lose momentum in the next months, as a more stable lira in past months and the recent monetary policy decisions from the Turkish central bank (CBRT) come into play.
What to look for around TRY
The lira remains offered and manages to extend the breakout of the psychological 7.00 mark. The improved sentiment in the dollar has been undermining the lira’s momentum in past sessions, which it was sustained by the CBRT’s commitment to fight high inflation via an orthodox approach of the monetary conditions. Additionally, the CBRT appears to have regained some lost credibility/independence during the past months and this is no minor issue considering the well-known opinion of President Erdogan when comes to higher interest rates. The lira will closely follow this theme in 2021 along with the Biden’s Administration stance on Turkey, the post-pandemic recovery and occasional bouts of geopolitical effervescence.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Potential US, EU sanctions against Ankara. Government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Much-needed structural reforms. Potential impact of a third wave of the pandemic amidst the now slower pace of the economic recovery.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 1.04% at 7.4198 and faces the next hurdle at 7.4814 (monthly high Feb.26) followed by 7.5983 (100-day SMA) and finally 8.0250 (monthly high Dec.7 2020). On the downside, a drop below 6.8923 (2021 low Feb.16) would expose 6.8796 (monthly low Aug.4 2020) and then 6.6834 (monthly low Jun.3 2020).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.2050 as dollar rises across the board
EUR/USD is back in the red, trading below 1.21 as the dollar gains ground/ The ECB reportedly sees no need for action on bond yields. Eurozone Services PMIs met expectations. US ADP Nonfarm Payrolls missed with 117K. The ISM Services PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD edges higher as Sunak presents UK budget
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.40, paring previous losses as UK Chancellor Sunak presents a new budget that includes an extension to the furlough scheme, tax holidays, and other measures to support the economy. US yields and data are eyed.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725-20 region
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold on Wednesday. The risk-on mood was seen as a key factor weighing on the safe-haven commodity. An uptick in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias.
Cardano: Screams sell as technical and on-chain levels flip bearish
Cardano is trading at the apex of a descending triangle, hinting at a 28% breakdown to $0.84. The parabolic SAR points highlight the hovering overhead pressure. The upward movement is likely to be hampered at $1.26, as illustrated by the IOMAP model.
US Dollar Index: Upside remains capped by 91.60
DXY failed to move further north of the 91.00 mark on a more serious note on Wednesday, retreating to the negative territory after clinching multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band.