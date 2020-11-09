USD/TRY: Lira jumps 1.5% as Turkey's Finance Minister resigns

- Turkish lira charts an oversold bounce on hopes for a big policy overhaul.
- Turkey's Finance Minister resigns a day after the central bank governor was fired.
Turkish lira (TRY) is showing signs of life on Monday. The battered currency is currently trading at 8.3487 per US dollar, representing a 1.56% gain on the day, having hit a record low of 8.5777 on Friday.
The selling pressure around the currency has weakened following Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak's resignation. The economic czar, who is President Erodgan's son-in-law, resigned on Sunday, citing health reasons, according to Bloomberg citing a statement posted on his Instagram account. During his tenure, the TRY fell by over 45%.
Albayarak resigned a day after Erdogan replaced central bank Governor Murat Uysal with former Finance Minister Naci Agbal. Turkey's President fired the central bank chief reportedly due to frustration with the use of tens of billions of dollar reserves in a failed effort to halt the sell-off in the lira.
With both the Finance Minister and the central bank chief fired, markets are likely expecting a dramatic shift in economic policy, helping the TRY regain some poise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
