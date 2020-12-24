USD/TRY: CBRT's 100bps cut to be enough to keep lira alive – TDS

The CBRT reconvenes on Thursday, December 24. Economists at TD Securities forecast a 200bps hike of the repo rate, 50bps above consensus, but it may be enough for the CBRT to deliver 100bps at this meeting in order to keep the TRY momentum live.
The USD/TRY pair is posting small losses as trades around 7.64 ahead of the meeting.
Key quotes
“We forecast a 200bps hike of the repo rate to 17.00%, 50bps above the consensus. Given the equivalence between repo rate and WACF, we expect them to move in tandem, though the WACF always takes a few days to converge to the repo target rate.”
“We still hold onto our view that the WACF will be lifted by a further 100bps to 18% in January. While this is where we set the terminal rate in our forecasts, the 18% mark is by no means a line in the sand. This is rather a level that can (and will) be subject to adjustments, possibly even sharp ones, depending on domestic and external factors. Amongst all, lira performance and inflation.”
“The CBRT should tighten rates and keep them tight for long. This is needed to both fight inflation and ensure TRY receives enough support against the risks mentioned earlier. The 24 December decision will likely be in this direction, hence supporting the view that the CBRT is still tightening rates.”
“It may be enough to deliver 100bps at this meeting and keep the TRY momentum on. But any sign that the CBRT is backpedalling on its commitment to fight inflation and restore orthodox policy may be destabilising and erase hard-earned market trust.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD nears 1.3600 amid an imminent Brexit deal
GBP/USD is making another run towards 1.3600 amid an imminent Brexit deal. Ireland's Coveney said fisheries agreed in principle but details still being discussed. An official announcement on a potential Brexit breakthrough awaited.
EUR/USD clings to 1.2200 as Brexit optimism downs the USD
EUR/USD eases from highs, clinging onto the 1.2200 level. The bulls ride the Brexit optimism wave, with a potential breakthrough likely to be announced at 1100 GMT. The optimism is the key driver behind the US dollar’s decline so far this Thursday.
Gold trims weekly losses, aims to regain $1,900 threshold
Gold keeps Wednesday’s gains despite the recent pullback from the intraday high. Brexit optimism and hopes of US stimulus favor the market’s mood amid the quiet session. EU-UK statements, US Congress moves eyed for fresh impulse before Christmas.
Forex Today: An imminent Brexit deal adds to the X-mas eve cheer
Markets eye a Brexit breakthrough on X-mas eve, awaiting a joint conference likely to be held by the UK PM Boris Johnson and EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen at 0800 GMT.According to media reports, both sides will talk at 0700 GMT before addressing the presser.
US Dollar Index: Bears tease weekly triangle breakdown
The US dollar index (DXY) drops below support line of short-term symmetrical triangle, 100-HMA. Descending RSI line can add strength bears on the confirmed break of triangle. Bulls will have multiple upside barriers to return before 91.00.