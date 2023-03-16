USD/TRY bulls poke 19.00 as global banking crisis joins Turkiye’s geopolitical hardships

- USD/TRY grinds higher around intraday top amid sluggish markets.
- Financial market fears from Credit Suisse, SVB join floods, earthquakes and looming general elections in Turkiye to lure bulls.
- Second-tier US data, bond market moves are key for clear directions.
USD/TRY remains mildly bid near 19.00 as buyers keep the reins despite the US Dollar pullback during early Thursday. In doing so, the Turkish Lira (TRY) pair seems to justify fears emanating from the key banks, as well as geopolitical fears surrounding Turkiye. It’s worth noting, however, that the market’s consolidation mode seem to probe the pair’s latest upside.
That said, the latest fears emanating from Europe’s G-SIB – a global systemically important bank, namely Credit Suisse, renew fears of the 2008 financial crisis as it follows fallouts of the US banks, namely Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. Also highlighting the fears are headlines from Bloomberg suggesting China’s securities regulator is holding up approvals for new applications to sell global depository receipts, according to people familiar with the situation, potentially choking off a lucrative stream of listings in Europe.
It should be noted that the floods and earthquake probe serious threats to Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he has to ally with a smaller party to confirm a majority in the May month general elections.
The risk-off mood underpinned the US Dollar’s haven demand and previously weighed on the USD/TRY prices before paring the gains a bit amid inactive Treasury bond yields.
The latest pullback in the US Treasury bond yields could be linked to the news that Credit Suisse's eyes borrowing up to CHF50 billion from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to strengthen liquidity gained major attention and allowed USD/TRY bears to take a breather. On the same line could be the news that anonymous sources conveyed that the US banks are less vulnerable to the Credit Suisse debacle. Furthermore, the emergency talks by the Bank of England (BoE) and market chatters suggesting no immediate negative reaction by the Federal Reserve (Fed) and ECB, during their monetary policy meetings, also seem to tame the previous risk aversion. Recently, Goldman Sachs came out with its upwardly revised economic forecasts for China and tried to put a floor under the USD/TRY prices.
Looking ahead, bond market moves and geopolitical headlines from Turkiye may entertain the USD/TRY traders. Also important to watch will be the second-tier US data about employment, manufacturing and housing activities.
Technical analysis
Bullish MACD signals join the firmer RSI (14) line, not overbought, to keep USD/TRY buyers directed towards the all-time high marked the previous week near 19.10. Alternatively, pullback remains elusive unless breaking the late 2021 peak of 18.40.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains around 1.0600 on Credit Suisse relief, ECB eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0600, holding its recovery gains early Europe this Thursday. The pair is looking to find its feet amid a minor positive shift in the risk sentiment after Credit Suisse's liquidity improvement plan. Eyes on ECB rate hike decision for fresh trading direction.
GBP/USD lackluster around 1.2070 as the market awaits clarity on Credit Suisse front
GBP/USD is in a consolidative phase in early Asian trading hours on Thursday amid reports suggesting that the Bank of England (BoE) is in emergency talks as the Credit Suisse crisis worsens following the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) intervention.
Gold’s struggle with $1,919 extends amid banking crisis, ahead of ECB decision Premium
Gold price is back in the red zone early Thursday, having witnessed good two-way price action a day before. Gold price is retreating even though the United States Dollar (USD) is fading its recovery, as market nerves seem to be calming after the Credit Suisse crisis that erupted on Wednesday.
Anxiety in SHIB’s official discord on allegations that Shiberium stole code for their chain
There is serious escalation on the SHIB official discord channel after one of the team members claimed that Shiberium is a ripped chain from Rinia. Based on their argument, the chain ID, which ought to be completely unique as it is used by MetaMask and other wallet applications to determine which network to use for transactions, has a different genesis.
ECB Preview: Set for 50 bps rate hike, Lagarde holds the key Premium
Amidst the US Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) fallout and elevated inflation levels in the Eurozone, the European Central Bank (ECB) remains on track to deliver another 50 basis points (bps) rate hike this Thursday.