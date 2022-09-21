- USD/TRY clinches fresh all-time tops north of 18.30.
- The Fed is expected to hike rates by 75 bps later.
- The CBRT meets on Thursday amidst a divided consensus.
The Turkish lira depreciates further and helps USD/TRY escalate to new record highs around 18.32 on Wednesday.
USD/TRY remains bid ahead of FOMC, CBRT
USD/TRY maintains the optimism well and sound so far this week and manages to advance past the 18.30 region and print at the same time new all-time highs, always on the back of the intense rally in the dollar as well as the omnipresent poor outlook for the lira.
In the meantime, the pair is poised to extend the upside for the time being on the back of the tighter-for-longer stance from the Fed – which is likely to be confirmed later on Wednesday – and the absence of any serious measure from Ankara in order to quell the entrenched inflation.
On the latter, Tuesday’s comments from President Erdogan that inflation is not an “insurmountable economic threat” (and that it will start falling towards year-end) appear to have underpinned the investors’ generalized perception that there are no solid plans to bring inflation down.
On Thursday, the Turkish central bank (CBRT) meets and opinions among market participants remain divided on whether the central bank will make an impasse to evaluate the effects of the August rate cut, or it will emphasize the resumption of the easing cycle.
What to look for around TRY
USD/TRY maintains the underlying gradual upside well in place and looks to consolidate the recent breakout of the 18.30 zone.
So far, price action around the Turkish lira is expected to keep gyrating around the performance of energy and commodity prices - which are directly correlated to developments from the war in Ukraine - the broad risk appetite trends and the Fed’s rate path in the next months.
Extra risks facing the Turkish currency also come from the domestic backyard, as inflation gives no signs of abating (despite rising less than forecast in July and August), real interest rates remain entrenched well in negative territory and the political pressure to keep the CBRT biased towards low interest rates remains omnipresent.
In addition, the lira is poised to keep suffering against the backdrop of Ankara’s plans to prioritize growth (via higher exports and tourism revenue) and the improvement in the current account.
Key events in Türkiye this week: Consumer Confidence, CBRT Interest Rate decision (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: FX intervention by the CBRT. Progress of the government’s scheme oriented to support the lira via protected time deposits. Constant government pressure on the CBRT vs. bank’s credibility/independence. Bouts of geopolitical concerns. Structural reforms. Presidential/Parliamentary elections in June 23.
USD/TRY key levels
So far, the pair is gaining 0.10% at 18.3193 and faces the next hurdle at 18.3327 (all-time high September 21) seconded by 19.00 (round level). On the downside, a break below 17.9187 (55-day SMA) would expose 17.8590 (weekly low August 17) and finally 17.7586 (monthly low
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 0.9900 ahead of Fed
Following the earlier drop that was triggered after Russian President Putin announced partial military mobilization, EUR/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation phase slightly above 0.9900. Ahead of the Fed's monetary policy announcements, investors remain cautious.
GBP/USD recover modestly, trades near 1.1350
GBP/USD staged a rebound and rose toward 1.1350 after having slumped to its weakest level since 1985 near 1.1300 earlier in the day. The greenback holds its ground ahead of the Fed's highly-anticipated rate decision, not allowing the pair to gather recovery momentum.
Gold clings to gains above $1,670
Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced beyond $1,675 mid-week. Escalating geopolitical tensions and the modest decline witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields help XAU/USD stay afloat in positive territory ahead of Fed's policy announcements.
Crypto bears might take another stab due to FOMC
Bitcoin price is in a consolidative phase with no directional bias in sight. This lackluster performance has caused Ethereum, Ripple and other alts to lose their volatility.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).