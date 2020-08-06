- USD/TRY clinches fresh historic highs around 7.29.
- Increasing jitters on Turkish FX reserves hurt the Lira.
- Turkey 5-year Credit Default Swaps (CDS) hover around 542 pts.
Another day, another drop of the Turkish lira. In fact, the lira remains well entrenched into the negative territory and it has helped USD/TRY to record new all-time peaks just below 7.29 the figure earlier on Thursday.
USD/TRY looks to the CBRT
Shedding nearly 4% since Monday’s open, the Turkish lira is by far the worst performing EM currency so far this week/month.
In fact, the selling pressure has been on permanent rise around TRY as of late in response to the inability of domestic banks to keep the depreciation of the currency under control (ish) via selling FX reserves.
Indeed, all the attention has now gyrated to the Turkish central bank (CBRT), which is expected to announce potential measures to stop TRY bleeding, at least in the short-term horizon.
It is worth recalling that the CBRT started an aggressive easing cycle (well against markets’ consensus) back in the summer of 2019, reducing the benchmark rate by 1,575 bps, taking real interest rate to the negative ground.
USD/TRY key levels
At the moment the pair is gaining 3.65% at 7.2876 and faces the next hurdle at 7.2926 (all-time high Aug.6). On the downside, immediate support is located at 7.0023 (high Jul.29) followed by 6.8503 (55-day SMA) and finally 6.8139 (monthly low Jul.21).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD claws back towards 1.1900
The dollar is once again under strong selling pressure, with EUR/USD approaching its recent multi-month highs. US employment data failed to impress, focus on Nonfarm Payroll report.
Gold hits a fresh record high, near $2065 region
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and shot to fresh record highs, around the $2064-65 region in the last hour.
GBP/USD resumes advance, challenging highs
The Pound remains strong after BOE’s monetary policy announcement. The central bank left rates unchanged, upgraded its 2020 GDP forecast, and refrained from hinting on negative rates.
Bitcoin gets ready for the trip to the moon
Global markets are waiting for the new triggers, Gold is still on the rise. Cryptocurrencies resumed the upside after a short period of consolidation. ETH/BTC continues the retreat from the recent high.
WTI resumes correction from five-month tops, around $42
The corrective decline in WTI (futures on Nymex) from five-month highs of $43.52 has regained traction in the European session, now knocking-off the rates below the $42 level.