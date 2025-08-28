The US Dollar (USD) has given back most of yesterday’s gains and remains trapped in this month’s narrow range. Broader headwinds from US trade protectionism, political interference at the Fed, and dovish policy expectations continue to pressure the greenback, while shrinking yield spreads versus peers reinforce the weaker bias. Upcoming jobless claims and a speech by Governor Waller will be key drivers later today, BBH FX analysts report.
Protectionism, Fed interference weigh on Dollar outlook
"USD pared back most of yesterday’s gains and continues to trade within this month’s narrow range. Overall, US protectionist trade policy, political interference with the Fed’s independence, and a dovish Fed can further weigh on USD. The 2-year yield spread compression between the US and other major economies reinforces broad USD weakness."
"US weekly jobless claims data takes the spotlight today. Initial jobless claims are expected to dip to 230k after rising to 235k in the week ended August 16, which was the highest since June. A further pickup in new filings risks adding to concerns about the labor market and boost Fed funds rate cut bets. Fed funds futures price-in nearly 90% odds of a 25bps cut at the next September 17 meeting and a total of 50bps of easing by year-end."
"Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s speech later today will also be of interest. Waller is a favorite to succeed Jay Powell when his Fed chair term ends in May 2026 and voted to cut the funds rate 25bps at the last July 29-30 FOMC meeting. According to Waller, tariffs do not cause inflation beyond a temporary increase, monetary policy is too tight, and downside risks to the labor market have increased."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
