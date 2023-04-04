“Investors can add Gold to portfolios. The Gold price measured in USD tends to rise when the Dollar falls on a trade-weighted basis and when US interest rates are declining.”

“Investors should also consider increasing exposure to select G10 currencies. We have the AUD as our most preferred currency, which we expect to benefit from China's recovery. We also see upside for the JPY and the CHF, as both countries benefit from low inflation. We also favor a select basket of emerging market currencies for carry.”

“Non-USD investors should strengthen their home bias with a currency hedge or asset shift. This is a natural move for non-USD based investors who have accumulated large savings in the dollar and face the risk of depreciation.”

“We believe the main pillars of US Dollar strength last year-aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve and a resilient US economy-are unlikely to support the currency going forward.”

The US currency has come under renewed pressure, falling 2% in March. Economists at UBS expect the US currency to remain under pressure and advise investors to consider various steps to manage this decline.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.