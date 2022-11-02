Markets stay relatively quiet ahead of the Federal Reserve interest rate decision. But the more important question for markets is whether the Fed might signal a downshift in the pace of hikes at subsequent meetings. Smaller rate steps will hurt the US dollar, economists at Commerzbank report.
Market has to be more interested in the scope than the timing of the USD carry
“If tomorrow’s media headlines say: ‘Fed signals smaller rate steps’ that will be USD-negative. If on the other hand, headlines say ‘Fed signals key rates will rise to 6%’ that would be USD-positive. Because in the end, the FX market has to be more interested in the scope than the timing of the USD carry.”
“As it is difficult to get the communication right, I have a feeling that the USD-negative scenario is more likely. But I am aware that probability statements are not terribly helpful for you.”
See – Fed Preview: Forecasts from 13 major banks, the last big hike for now?
EUR/USD is consolidating below 0.9900, as buyers struggle to keep the reins in early Europe. The pair is drawing support from the renewed weakness in the US dollar alongside the yields. Investors trade with caution ahead of the Fed rate hike decision.
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.1500 in early European trading hours amid cautious optimism. The US dollar remains pressured, weighed down by weaker Treasury yields, as investors brace for the expected 75 bps Fed rate hike decision.
Gold Price consolidates the recovery as the US dollar turns south with Treasury yields. A typical pre-Fed anxiety looms, as investors await Fed Chair Powell’s presser. The tide could turn in favor of XAU/USD buyers on a likely dovish Fed pivot.
Deribit, a cryptocurrency exchange focused on options trading, announced on November 2 that its hot wallets were compromised. The exchange confirmed that they suffered a loss is $28 million.
Is it the Federal Reserve's last hurrah? That notion of an upcoming slowdown in US rate hikes has been supporting equities and weighing on the US dollar during the bank's blackout period.