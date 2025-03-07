This week's events have added to the appeal of FX as an asset class. We have seen two completely independent stories emerge in the US and Europe, narrowing the wedge between growth, interest rates and currency valuation, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.
Consolidation in the 103.75-104.50 area may be the order of the day
"Here the new US Administration's highly uncertain tariff policy looks to be damaging confidence and impacting activity. My colleague, James Smith, made a great point this week referring to Brexit; UK investment slumped in the run up to the anti-EU vote given the uncertainty. However, it rebounded strongly even after what was perceived as a bad trade deal was signed. The same can be true of the US, where businesses and consumers just want some certainty and are not getting it so far."
"Some softer US data and the year-to-date fall in US equities have seen short-dated US swap rates - so important for dollar pricing - drop 45bp from last month's peak. Markets are now starting to push the terminal rate for the Fed easing cycle under 3.50%. Maybe this has come a little too far, a little too fast, but today's February jobs number should have some say about that. The market looks to be positioned for some soft data. The consensus is for a 160k gain and the unemployment rate to stay low at 4.0%."
"The US Dollar (USD) is fragile and would be hit by a soft number. However, the DXY has already seen its biggest weekly drop since November 2022 and current long dollar positioning is probably nowhere near where it was in late 2022 after a two-year dollar rally. 104.00 looks decent support in DXY, but unless we get a big downside miss in today's jobs reports, a little consolidation in the 103.75-104.50 area may be the order of the day. Given this week's events and the fact that DXY is heavily weighted towards European currencies, it seems fair to say that DXY has now topped for the year."
EUR/USD gathers bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since early November above 1.0850 on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to shake off the bearish pressure as investors await February employment data, allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Following a consolidation phase in the Asian session, GBP/USD regains its traction and trades above 1.2900 in the European session. Ahead of the highly-anticipated US jobs data, retreating US Treasury bond yields weigh on the USD and support the pair.
Gold price remains confined in a range above $2,900 on Friday as traders keenly await the US NFP release. Rising trade tensions, the risk-off mood, and a weaker USD lend support to the precious metal. Bets for more interest rate cuts by the Fed contribute to limiting losses for XAU/USD.
Nonfarm Payrolls are expected to rise by 160K in February, following the 143K increase reported in January. The Unemployment Rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4%.
For years, Europe has been synonymous with slow growth, fiscal austerity, and an overreliance on monetary policy to keep its economic engine running. But a major shift is now underway. Germany, long the poster child of fiscal discipline, is cracking open the purse strings, and the ripple effects could be huge.
