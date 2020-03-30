Analysts at Nordea prefer USD over some EMs such as the THB. USD/THB is trading at 32.6800.

Key quotes

“Thailand has been bombed 10 years back on tourism, which is obviously the case many places around the globe since flight-bans are widespread and borders are closed.”

“No tourism will likely lead to a current account deficit, which could turn into a headache for the THB, which has otherwise been a star-performer in EM space for a long while.”

“We go long USD/THB with a target of 36.45 and a S/L of 31.15.”