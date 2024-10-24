“The USD still looks very stretched to me from a short/medium-term point of view but it is likely to remain well-supported on minor pullbacks at least until the outcome of the presidential election is known. The data round picks up a little this morning, with the US releasing weekly claims, New Home Sales, PMIs and some regional Fed activity surveys.”

“Swaps continue to reflect some 23bps of anticipated easing at the next policy decision. Beyond that, markets continue to ponder the outlook for rates amid resilient US growth and the potential for a Trump win in the presidential election unleashing generous tax cuts and global tariffs. That policy combination would boost domestic growth prospects and lift inflation risks.”

“A soft-sounding Beige Book release yesterday, which noted flat economic activity across most districts since early September, contrasts with the generally positive (and broadly better than expected) hard data reports from the US economy over the recent past. The USD dipped slightly following the release which gives Chair Powell the cover to ease policy November.”

The US Dollar (USD) is trading broadly lower on the day. Stocks are trading mixed (mostly lower in Asia, firmer in Europe, with US equity futures mixed) while bonds are broadly higher across the major markets. Treasurys are outperforming and the modest decline in US yields from yesterday’s peak (5-6bps for the 10Y) is perhaps enough to reason away the USD slippage, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.