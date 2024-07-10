The US Dollar (USD) is likely to consolidate in a range between 1.3490 and 1.3520. While momentum has not increased much, USD is likely to head lower towards the significant support level at 1.3460, UOB Group FX strategists Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.
USD is likely to head lower towards 1.3460
24-HOUR VIEW: “We noted yesterday that ‘the current price action appears to be part of a consolidation, likely between 1.3485 and 1.3515.’ USD subsequently traded in a narrower range than expected (1.3492/1.3515), closing largely unchanged at 1.3505 (+0.04%). Flat momentum indicators continue to suggest consolidation, likely between 1.3490 and 1.3520.”
1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “USD traded in a quiet manner yesterday, and there is not much to add to our update from Monday (08 Jul, spot at 1.3490). As highlighted, while USD declined last Friday, downward momentum has not increased much. However, USD is likely to head lower towards the significant support level at 1.3460. At this time, it is too early to determine if USD can break clearly below this level. The risk of USD breaking below 1.3460 will remain intact as long as 1.3535 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) is not breached.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.0800 amid a cautious mood
EUR/USD is holding steady bove 1.0800 in the European session on Wednesday. The pair lacks a clear directional bias amid a cautious market mood and a steady US Dollar. The focus remains on speeches from ECB and Fed officials, including Fed Chair Powell.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2800, as focus shifts to more Fedspeak
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.2800 in European trading on Wednesday, A pause in the US Dollar rebound and a tepid risk sentiment keep the pair oscillating in a narrow range. All eyes now turn to the second day of Fed Chair Powell's testimony and speeches by several other Fed policymakers.
Gold recovers despite Powell’s shyness to name his date
Powell makes signs that the Fed is weighing a rate cut but is too shy to name a date. The uncertainty dampens volatility for the interest-rate-sensitive precious metal. Gold edges higher as global central bank buying remains buoyant despite PBoC’s absence.
Bitcoin eyes upside move on bullish technicals
Bitcoin price action shows a bullish divergence on the momentum indicators, signaling a bullish move. Ethereum finds support around the key level at $2,817, with an impending rally eyed.
Jerome Powell Speech Preview: Chairman to testify before House Financial Services Committee
Jerome Powell, Chairman of the US Fed, will deliver the Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report and respond to questions before the House Financial Services Committee on the second day of his Congressional testimony.