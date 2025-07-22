The US Dollar (USD) is mixed against its major currency peers. The USD is up a little against the GBP, JPY, AUD and NZD but has lost marginal ground against the EUR, CAD and CHF as trading here gets going, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
USD mixed versus majors
"The DXY is slightly lower, holding near yesterday’s session low at 97.7 which was in effect a retest of last Wednesday slump low in the index around the Powell firing reports. We think the USD’s broader rebound seen through the first half of the month has stalled and may be reversing which could signal a resumption of the USD’s broader decline. Broader dollar sentiment is weakening again, as reflected in dollar index risk reversal pricing slipping back to reflect a mild premium for 1– and 3-month USD puts relative to calls. Tariff uncertainty ahead of August 1 and rising long-run inflation concerns, prompted by the perception that Fed policy independence may be at risk, are weighing on USD sentiment."
"The Fed’s communication blackout is in force ahead of the July 30th FOMC but there are two officials speaking today. Fed Chair Powell delivers “opening remarks” at a Fed conference while Governor Bowman is speaking with OpenAI CEO Altman. Powell might have some interesting things to say but neither should be speaking about the policy outlook. For those of a nervous disposition, these are unsettling times, it would seem. While questions remain over President Trump’s relationship with the Fed Chair and all that that might entail moving forward, tariffs remain a threat to global trade and short-term (at least) price stability yet stocks continue to push higher."
"There are charts circulating comparing recent moves in the S&P 500 with 2007/2008 developments in the index. Who knows if that is any sort of warning? But it is clear that NYSE market breadth remains pretty poor—fewer stocks are driving broader index gains—which is not a great sign of health and we are right on the cusp of that time of the year when US equities typically hit a bit of an air pocket. FX correlations with risk have normalized after an extended period in the spring when the USD tended to weaken with softer USD-denominated assets. But volatility might still be a test for the USD."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retakes 1.1700 amid risk aversion
EUR/USD has erased losses to retake 1.1700 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair picks up bids as the US Dollar recovery falters amid market caution, in light of the Trump-Powell feud and the impending US-EU trade deal.
GBP/USD bounces back to 1.3500 on renewed US Dollar selling
GBP/USD bounces back to test 1.3500 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. The US Dollar struggles to hold ground as traders adopt caution due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Trump's August 1 tariff deadline, lifting the pair.
Gold price stays subdued below $3,400 despite looming trade concerns
Gold price edges lower on Tuesday after two days of gains. However, the price of the safe-haven metal may appreciate due to prevailing uncertainty ahead of US President Donald Trump's August 1 tariff deadline. Additionally, market sentiment deepens due to increasing worries about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) independence.
Solana Price Forecast: Solana hits $200 amid Golden Cross, record high Open Interest
Solana (SOL) edges higher by nearly 2% at press time on Monday, hitting the $200 psychological mark as the altcoin season approaches. The bull run is backed by a record high Open Interest of over $11 billion.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.