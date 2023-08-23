USD/RUB trades with modest losses above the 94.50 mark amid US Dollar weakness

USD/RUB trades with modest losses above the 94.50 mark after retreating from a 16-month high of 102.35 during the Asian session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) loses some ground to 103.50 as markets turn cautious ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell Speaks on Thursday and Friday, respectively. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that inflationary risks were increasing and he urged the government and the central bank to maintain stability. That said, a military operation in Ukraine has put a burden on Russia's budget, and the country's central bank had to raise interest rates last week to prevent the Ruble from collapsing. It’s worth noting that the Bank of Russia raised the interest rate by 350 basis points (bps) to 12% last week. Russia's government is dealing with the conflict with Ukraine, which has led to a rise in military purchases and a misallocation of funds. The current account surplus of Russia decreased by 85% in the first half of CY2023. Furthermore, Vladimir Putin added that Russia has surpassed the Federal Republic of Germany to become one of the world's top five in terms of purchasing power parity and the size of the economy, according to Sputnik. On the US Dollar front, investors raise their bets on additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) despite the robust labor data and weaker inflation data last week. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Speaks on Friday will be a guide for investors and could provide insights into economic conditions. A hawkish tone might boost the Greenback and acts as a tailwind for USD/RUB. Moving on, market participants will keep an eye on the headline surrounding Russia’s war in Ukraine. The US S&P Global PMI data will be released later in the North American session. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday will be in the spotlight this week. Traders will take cues from the data and find opportunities around USD/RUB.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.