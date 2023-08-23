USD/RUB trades with modest losses above the 94.50 mark amid US Dollar weakness

NEWS | | By Lallalit Srijandorn
  • USD/RUB holds above the 94.50 area in the Asian session. 
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin said that inflationary risks were increasing.
  • Putin said Russia has surpassed Germany to become the world’s top five largest economies.
  • Investors will monitor US PMI, the Federal Reserve (Fed) annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole.

USD/RUB trades with modest losses above the 94.50 mark after retreating from a 16-month high of 102.35 during the Asian session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) loses some ground to 103.50 as markets turn cautious ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell Speaks on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that inflationary risks were increasing and he urged the government and the central bank to maintain stability. That said, a military operation in Ukraine has put a burden on Russia's budget, and the country's central bank had to raise interest rates last week to prevent the Ruble from collapsing. It’s worth noting that the Bank of Russia raised the interest rate by 350 basis points (bps) to 12% last week. 

Russia's government is dealing with the conflict with Ukraine, which has led to a rise in military purchases and a misallocation of funds. The current account surplus of Russia decreased by 85% in the first half of CY2023.

Furthermore, Vladimir Putin added that Russia has surpassed the Federal Republic of Germany to become one of the world's top five in terms of purchasing power parity and the size of the economy, according to Sputnik.

On the US Dollar front, investors raise their bets on additional rate hikes by the Federal Reserve (Fed) despite the robust labor data and weaker inflation data last week. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Speaks on Friday will be a guide for investors and could provide insights into economic conditions. A hawkish tone might boost the Greenback and acts as a tailwind for USD/RUB.

Moving on, market participants will keep an eye on the headline surrounding Russia’s war in Ukraine. The US S&P Global PMI data will be released later in the North American session. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday will be in the spotlight this week. Traders will take cues from the data and find opportunities around USD/RUB.

 

USD/RUB

Overview
Today last price 60.95
Today Daily Change -33.8010
Today Daily Change % -35.67
Today daily open 94.751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 94.8086
Daily SMA50 90.7499
Daily SMA100 85.6928
Daily SMA200 78.1978
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 95
Previous Daily Low 92.901
Previous Weekly High 102.38
Previous Weekly Low 91.6075
Previous Monthly High 94.57
Previous Monthly Low 87.95
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 94.1982
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 93.7028
Daily Pivot Point S1 93.4347
Daily Pivot Point S2 92.1183
Daily Pivot Point S3 91.3357
Daily Pivot Point R1 95.5337
Daily Pivot Point R2 96.3163
Daily Pivot Point R3 97.6327

 

 

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of EU/US PMI

EUR/USD recovers above 1.0850 ahead of EU/US PMI

EUR/USD is recovering ground above 1.0850 on Wednesday's early European morning. Cautious optimism and a retreat in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields underpin EUR/USD's renewed upside. All eyes remain on the EU and US PMIs. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD trades above 23.6% Fibo at 1.2740, caution ahead of UK PMIs

GBP/USD trades above 23.6% Fibo at 1.2740, caution ahead of UK PMIs

GBP/USD experiences strength due to the possibility of interest rate hikes by the BoE. 55-day EMA acts as the immediate support aligned to the weekly low at 1.2710. MACD suggests mixed sentiments of GBP/USD traders.

GBP/USD News

Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar

Gold stands firmer above $1,900 mark on softer US Dollar

Gold price gains positive traction for the third successive day on Wednesday. Retreating US bond yields undermines the US Dollar and lends some support. China's economic woes further boost demand for the safe-haven XAU/USD.

Gold News

Former OpenSea manager to forfeit 15.98 Ethereum tokens following insider trading case sentencing

Former OpenSea manager to forfeit 15.98 Ethereum tokens following insider trading case sentencing

Fortune Crypto reports that the former manager at OpenSea, Nathaniel Chastain, was sentenced to three months imprisonment for insider trading, among other charges, in the digital asset space.

Read more

Jackson Hole symposium to shape Dollar’s path

Jackson Hole symposium to shape Dollar’s path

The Fed’s annual economic symposium will kick off on Thursday, but the highlight will be Chairman Powell’s flagship speech on Friday. With US yields trading at their highest levels of this cycle, his signals on interest rates could either add fuel to this rally or trigger a correction, driving the dollar accordingly. 

Read more

