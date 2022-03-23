USD/RUB teases bulls near 106.00 as US eyes more Russian sanctions, bond losses deepen

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/RUB remains sidelined after the previous day’s downbeat performance.
  • Biden administration to extend Moscow crackdown on Thursday, NATO allies also search for China-Russia ties.
  • Mixed sentiment over oil demand from Europe and optimism over future talks challenge the upside potential.
  • Fed’s Powell, second-tier US data may entertain traders ahead of the key Thursday.

USD/RUB upside seems in the offing as bears struggle around 106.00 during Wednesday’s Asian session.

Expectations of further hardships for the Russian ruble (RUB), especially from the US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), seem to lure the pair buyers. Also challenging the USD/RUB sellers is the multi-month high US Treasury yields.

In addition to the Biden Administration’s preparations to sanction over 300 Russian lawmakers, the latest chatters suggesting the US readiness to seize Moscow’s gold with the Treasury hint at further RUB weakness. On the same line is criticism of the divide inside the European Union (EU) while taking punitive actions against Russia, mainly due to their reliance on Moscow’s oil, which in turn could push the bloc leaders towards further actions to criticize the Ukraine invasion.

Elsewhere, Bloomberg said, “Global bond losses deepen to 11% from 2021 high, most on record,” which in turn underpins the US Treasury yields and favors the greenback buyers.

Alternatively, Russia’s ability to pay two Eurobond coupons and avoid default speculations joins its membership to NATO and a friendship with China that might help the nation to defend itself on Thursday’s key meeting.

In addition to the NATO meeting and geopolitical updates, today’s speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will also be important to watch for near-term directions.

Technical analysis

USD/RUB remains elusive unless crossing the 21-DMA level surrounding 110.85. However, the 100.0 threshold and the latest swing low near 96.00 appear tough nuts to crack for the bears.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 106
Today Daily Change -0.0500
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 106.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 111.107
Daily SMA50 90.5064
Daily SMA100 82.1321
Daily SMA200 77.5199
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 109.75
Previous Daily Low 103.12
Previous Weekly High 133.005
Previous Weekly Low 95.9999
Previous Monthly High 114
Previous Monthly Low 74.254
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.6527
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 107.2173
Daily Pivot Point S1 102.8633
Daily Pivot Point S2 99.6767
Daily Pivot Point S3 96.2333
Daily Pivot Point R1 109.4933
Daily Pivot Point R2 112.9367
Daily Pivot Point R3 116.1233

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD rebounds from 0.7450 amid better mood, weaker US dollar

AUD/USD rebounds from 0.7450 amid better mood, weaker US dollar

AUD/USD is rebounding towards 0.7500, having found strong support at 0.7450. The aussie is benefiting from the risk-on trading in the Asian equities, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. China's covid lockdowns, Ukraine woes and Fed's hawkishness could limit the upside. Powell eyed. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY sits in bullish territory near 121 the figure

USD/JPY sits in bullish territory near 121 the figure

USD/JPY hangs in the 121 area and at fresh highs. The pair has made a fresh high since January 2016 on growing expectations that the Fed will deliver a sharp response to the inflationary problem.

USD/JPY News

Gold renews intraday high past $1,900 as USD ignores strong yields

Gold renews intraday high past $1,900 as USD ignores strong yields

Gold (XAU/USD) pares early Asian session losses to renew daily high around $1,923 as buyers cheer softer USD. The greenback began Wednesday’s trading on a front foot to consolidate the previous day’s losses amid a three-year high of the benchmark US Treasury yields.

Gold News

XLM price and what’s next for Stellar bulls after a 25% rally

XLM price and what’s next for Stellar bulls after a 25% rally

XLM price has breached through a declining trend line, indicating the start of a new uptrend. A 26% move toward the next crucial hurdle at $0.254 seems likely for Stellar. A daily candlestick close below $0.167 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.

Read more

Nio Inc resumes the rally ahead of earnings on March 24

Nio Inc resumes the rally ahead of earnings on March 24

Shares of Chinese Electric Vehicle (EV) maker NIO regained bullish momentum and jumped to fresh three-week highs in anticipation of Thursday's earnings report. Nio announces it is not planning to raise its vehicle prices.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures