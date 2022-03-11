USD/RUB Price Analysis: Bulls attack weekly resistance near 136.00 with eyes on record top

- USD/RUB consolidates the previous day’s losses, seesaw around intraday high of late.
- Successful trading above the key moving averages keeps buyers hopeful.
- Four-day-old horizontal area adds to the upside filter, 122.50 acts as nearby support ahead of 50-SMA.
USD/RUB bulls retake controls following the previous day’s downbeat performance, up 0.30% near 134.60 during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Russia ruble (RUB) pair battles with the on-week-long descending resistance line.
Given the quote’s recent positive performance, mainly due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, coupled with the sustained trading above 200-SMA and 50-SMA, USD/RUB buyers are likely to overcome the immediate 135.90 hurdle.
However, a horizontal area around 147.75-80, including tops marked during Monday and Wednesday, acts as a tough nut to crack before allowing the bulls to challenge the all-time high of 164.65.
Alternatively, an ascending support line from March 02, near 122.50 restricts the USD/RUB pair’s immediate downside ahead of the 50-SMA level of 121.75.
In a case where USD/RUB prices drop below 121.75, the pullback may not hesitate to test the 200-SMA level surrounding 89.00.
That said, the 10.00 threshold may offer an intermediate halt during the fall between 50-SMA and 200-SMA.
USD/RUB: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|134.5
|Today Daily Change
|1.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75%
|Today daily open
|133.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|97.7722
|Daily SMA50
|84.898
|Daily SMA100
|78.9443
|Daily SMA200
|75.9949
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|140
|Previous Daily Low
|116.038
|Previous Weekly High
|124
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.53
|Previous Monthly High
|114
|Previous Monthly Low
|74.254
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|125.1915
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.8465
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.692
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.884
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|95.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.654
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|153.808
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.616
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back towards 0.7300 on sour sentiment due to China, Ukraine
AUD/USD takes offers to renew intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend and five-week rally. RBA’s Lowe signalled rate lift during late 2022 but managed to avoid being hawkish. Jump in China’s daily covid infections, fears over escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis weigh on the market’s mood.
EUR/USD regains 1.1000 as softer yields probe USD bulls amid indecision over Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high near 1.1020, up 0.35% on a day, as the US dollar pares heavy gains during Friday’s lackluster Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair is ready for the first positive weekly closing in the last five.
Gold holds near $2,000 as markets digest alarming risks
The gold price is firm in Asia and balancing around the $2,000/oz mark following another turbulent day of trade in financial markets. US stocks finished the day lower on Thursday, led by a drop in technology shares.
AVAX price increasingly hopeless, may retest $57
AVAX price shows a similar bearish structure across the entire altcoin market. The weak technical levels on the candlestick chart are exacerbated by weak economic data, inflation fears, and Russia's continued invasion of Ukraine.
Amazon shares near $3,000 after 20-for-1 split announced
Amazon stock has risen 5% at the start of Thursday's session to $2,925. This is, of course, in relation to ecommerce mega cap's decision to offer a 1-for-20 share split that will be more affordable to the retail crowd. The price rise is somewhat down from the premarket and afterhours market on Wednesday night, which saw the share price rise between 6% to 10%.