USD/RUB may remain volatile ahead of Biden’s meet with NATO

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/RUB is likely to remain uncertain ahead of Biden’s meeting with NATO.
  • Australia has decided to ban alumina exports to Russia.
  • EU is looking to discuss the embargo on Russian oil with US President Joe Biden.

The USD/RUB has been the most vulnerable asset after Russia invaded Ukraine. A high degree of volatility has been witnessed in the pair recently as the major fell sharply near 100.00 after hitting a high of 155.00 on March 7.

The Russian rouble has been through the stages of hell after the collapse of Russia’s SWIFT international payments system and sanctions on their oil imports by the US. Adding to that, various Western leaders are looking to substitute the Russian oil as early as possible.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s preference over an invasion against a diplomatic solution has brought a financial crunch to its economy. Interest rates in Russia are sky-rocketing while assets of various Russian diplomats and businessmen have been ceased.

The potential meeting between US President Joe Biden and NATO allies on Thursday in Brussels has raised the clouds of uncertainty again. The central agenda of the meeting is going to be the formation of a roadmap that will be destined to a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine diplomatically. Also, the outcome of the meeting could be more sanctions on Russia.

Meanwhile, the western leaders are continuously imposing sanctions on Russia. Australia’s administration has decided to ban alumina exports to Russia, as per Reuters. Russian economy addresses 20% of its alumina needs from Australia and on that Australian government has claimed that the move will limit Russia's capacity to produce aluminum, which is a critical export for Russia.

Apart from that, the European Union (EU) has announced that it will discuss the embargo on Russian oil in a meeting with US President Joe Biden, which is due on Thursday.

USD/RUB

Overview
Today last price 101.1
Today Daily Change -6.4001
Today Daily Change % -5.95
Today daily open 107.5001
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 108.4072
Daily SMA50 89.2408
Daily SMA100 81.4361
Daily SMA200 77.1782
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 110.9999
Previous Daily Low 101.4999
Previous Weekly High 133.005
Previous Weekly Low 95.9999
Previous Monthly High 114
Previous Monthly Low 74.254
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 107.3709
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.1289
Daily Pivot Point S1 102.3334
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.1666
Daily Pivot Point S3 92.8334
Daily Pivot Point R1 111.8334
Daily Pivot Point R2 116.1666
Daily Pivot Point R3 121.3334

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD weakens around 1.1050 as Ukraine woes intensify ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD weakens around 1.1050 as Ukraine woes intensify ahead of Lagarde

EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, on the back foot amid a broadly firmer US dollar. The risk-off flows remain at full steam, as the Ukraine-Russia conflict intensifies. Hawkish Fedspeak underpins the dollar. Lagarde and Powell are in focus. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid risk-off mood on Ukraine crisis

GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid risk-off mood on Ukraine crisis

GBP/USD is under pressure around mid-1.3100, undermined by the damp market mood amid fresh concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The greenback benefits from a risk-off market profile while Fed-BOE policy divergence also adds to the weight on cable. 

GBP/USD News

Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through

Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through

Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.

Gold News

Dogecoin price likely to rally 27% if DOGE shatters this barrier

Dogecoin price likely to rally 27% if DOGE shatters this barrier

Dogecoin price has shattered the downtrend in a recent run-up and shows signs that more of these gains are around the corner. Although DOGE is facing temporary slowdowns, investors can expect bulls to make a strong comeback soon.

Read more

The present and the future of the dollar

The present and the future of the dollar

Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected. The risks are on the downside.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures