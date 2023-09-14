USD/RUB holds positive ground near 96.60, eyes on Bank of Russia's interest rate decision

USD/RUB holds positive ground around 96.60 during the early European session on Thursday. The Bank of Russia interest rate decision on Friday will be in the spotlight and it might trigger the volatility in USD/RUB. Market players anticipate the Russian central bank to raise additional rates. Russia's economic development ministry has revised its inflation projection for this year from 5.3% to 7.5%, according to TASS, citing a document from the administration. The expected increase in Russia's inflation rate occurred only hours after Putin spoke about the country's economy at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia's far easternmost city. On Tuesday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin commended the central bank for keeping inflation under control with double-digit interest rates and stated that there were no insurmountable obstacles to limiting the Russian Ruble's volatility. Russian Inflation accelerated to 5.15% annually in August, exceeding the target of 4%, and analysts anticipate that the Bank of Russia will raise rates again on its Friday meeting, per Reuters. It’s worth noting that the Bank of Russia increased the interest rate by 350 basis points (bps) to reach 12% on August 15 to stop the depreciation of the Ruble and limit price increases. On the US dollar front, the markets anticipate that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will leave interest rates unchanged at the FOMC meeting next week. Nonetheless, the data suggest that the Fed should be on the watch for a rise in inflation in the coming months. According to the CME Fedwatch Tool, 97% of investors foresee the September interest rate to remain unchanged at 5.25 to 5.50%. However, the odds of a rate hike at the November meeting rose to 49.2%. Looking ahead, traders will focus on the US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Producer Price Index (PPI) and monthly Retail Sales due later on Thursday. The attention will shift to the Bank of Russia's interest rate decision. These figures could give a clear direction for USD/RUB. Also, the headline surrounding Russia’s war in Ukraine remains in focus.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.