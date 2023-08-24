USD/RUB gains traction near 94.00, eyes on Fed’s Chair Powell

USD/RUB posts modest gains near 94.00 during the Asian session on Thursday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) consolidates its gains around 103.35 as investors prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Jackson Hole Symposium and Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell Speaks this week. Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Tuesday that inflationary risks were developing in the country's economy, urging the government and central bank to keep the situation under control. That said, Russia's budget is under pressure as a result of the Ukraine conflict, and the central bank was compelled to raise interest rates last week to stop the Ruble's decline. It’s worth noting that the Bank of Russia raised the interest rate by 350 basis points (bps) to 12% last week. Russia has increased its 2023 military spending goal to more than $100 billion, accounting for a third of all state expenditure, as the rising costs of the Ukraine conflict impose a mounting strain on Moscow's finances, according to Reuter. On the US Dollar front, Federal Reserve Bank (Fed) of Richmond President Thomas Barkin said that monetary policy would need to be tightened if inflation remained elevated. Market players will take cues about the interest rates outlook from the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday. Hawkish comments from the central banks' policymakers might boost the Greenback against the Russian Ruble. Looking ahead, traders will closely watch the Jackson Hole Symposium and the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell's Speech. Traders will take cues from the data and find opportunities around USD/RUB. Also, the headline surrounding Russia’s war in Ukraine remains in focus.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.