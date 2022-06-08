  • USD/RUB resumes weekly downtrend after pausing the bears the previous day.
  • Firmer oil prices, Russia’s currency reserves and oil payment system defend RUB buyers.
  • US Treasury yields underpin US dollar rebound ahead of the US inflation data.
  • Ukraine-Russia fails to agree over passage of grain ships, UN intervention looms.

USD/RUB fails to extend the previous day’s corrective pullback as sellers attack 61.00 to refresh the intraday low during early Wednesday morning in Europe.

The Russian ruble (RUB) pair’s losses ignore the recently firmer US Dollar, backed by the upbeat US Treasury yield and the risk-off mood.

That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) reverses the pullback from a fortnight high as the Treasury bond yields regain upside momentum after snapping a six-day uptrend the previous day. The reason behind the greenback’s rebound could be linked to the anxiety ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, as well as Friday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May.

Additionally, the Atlanta Fed’s GDP measure, World Bank (WB) President David Malpass and officials from China, namely Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen and Vice Finance Minister Zou Jiayi, renewed recession fears to offer extra strength to the US dollar.

It’s worth noting that fears of escalating geopolitical crisis between Russia and Ukraine hint at Moscow’s sustained push for payment in terms of RUB, which in turn favor the USD/RUB bears. Also weighing on the quote could be the firmer oil prices, up 0.10% around $120.00 by the press time.

Talking about the latest updates, “Kyiv says it has not yet reached any agreement with Russia or Turkey to allow the safe passage of its grain ships in the Black Sea, injecting skepticism into a push by the U.N. to create a vital food corridor,” per Politico.

Against this backdrop, the S&P 500 Futures print the first daily loss in three around 4,150 and portray the market’s risk-off mood.

Moving on, headlines concerning Russia and global economic growth may entertain USD/RUB traders ahead of this week’s key data/events mentioned above.

Technical analysis

While 21-DMA restricts immediate rebound around 63.15, USD/RUB buyers are likely to remain away until the quote rises past the monthly resistance line, near 64.70 by the press time.

That said, the quote’s current weakness eyes to retest the yearly low surrounding 55.90, marked in May.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 60.725
Today Daily Change -1.0250
Today Daily Change % -1.66%
Today daily open 61.75
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 63.2542
Daily SMA50 71.8427
Daily SMA100 82.2152
Daily SMA200 77.6725
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 62.4405
Previous Daily Low 60.725
Previous Weekly High 66.7905
Previous Weekly Low 60.6249
Previous Monthly High 73.35
Previous Monthly Low 55.9124
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 61.7852
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 61.3803
Daily Pivot Point S1 60.8365
Daily Pivot Point S2 59.923
Daily Pivot Point S3 59.121
Daily Pivot Point R1 62.552
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.354
Daily Pivot Point R3 64.2675

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

