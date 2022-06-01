- USD/RUB stays depressed for the third consecutive day.
- DXY cheers hawkish Fed, mostly firmer data to extend recovery from monthly low.
- US President Biden shows readiness for more hardships for Russia.
- Firmer oil prices, ruble’s decoupling from global currencies also weigh on prices.
USD/RUB takes offers to renew intraday low around 61.00 during the initial European session on Wednesday.
The Russian ruble (RUB) pair drops for the third consecutive day amid Moscow’s policies to defend the local currency, due to sanctions from the West and the firmer oil prices, Moscow’s main export. Also weighing on the USD/RUB could be the recent chatters surrounding a delay in the total ban of Russian oil exports to the US, Europe and the UK.
On the other hand, a firmer US dollar and cautious mood ahead of the key data/events seem to restrict the quote’s further downside.
US Dollar Index (DXY) extends Tuesday’s recovery from the monthly low, up 0.26% intraday near 102.05 by the press time, as hawkish Fedspeak and mostly upbeat data recall the greenback buyers. Also underpinning the greenback could be the reassessment of market bets that previously doubted the Fed’s aggression post-September.
Elsewhere, US President also sounded harsh on Russia and exerted additional downside pressure on the bright metal. “If Russia does not pay a heavy price for its actions, it will send a message to other would-be aggressors that they too can seize territory and subjugate other countries,” said Biden per The New York Times.
It should be noted that the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (CBR) announced a surprise rate cut of 300 basis points to trigger the USD/RUB pair’s rebound during the last week. However, the bears returned to the table after the quote reversed from 68.25.
Looking forward, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for May, expected 54.5 versus 55.4 prior, as well as hawkish Fedspeak, are eyed to forecast further downside of USD/RUB. Additionally, Russian Industrial Production and Unemployment Rate for April, prior 3.0% and 4.1% respectively, will also be important to forecast immediate moves of the pair.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing the 21-day EMA level of 65.50, USD/RUB stays on the way to the recently flashed four-year low surrounding 55.90.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.025
|Today Daily Change
|-1.7250
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.75%
|Today daily open
|62.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|64.5862
|Daily SMA50
|75.2605
|Daily SMA100
|82.8835
|Daily SMA200
|77.9465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|64.6249
|Previous Daily Low
|60.6249
|Previous Weekly High
|68.2501
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.9124
|Previous Monthly High
|73.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.9124
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|62.1529
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|63.0969
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.7083
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.6666
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.7083
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|64.7083
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|66.6666
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|68.7083
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
