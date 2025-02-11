“It is a quiet day on the US data calendar, where US small business optimism should largely hold onto the surge seen after last November's election result. In focus, however, will be Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual monetary policy testimony to the Senate at 1600CET. We doubt he needs to sound any more dovish at the moment and we see his speech as a neutral/positive event risk for the USD.”

“Also helping the dollar have been energy prices. The Rest of the World views purchases of US LNG as a key balm to soothe impending tariffs. This week it is Indian energy importers ready to sign new LNG deals ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to Washington. This comes at a time when natural gas prices are rising as Europe deals with a cold snap and declining Russian gas imports. Higher gas prices and more geopolitical deals to purchase US LNG are dollar-positive.”

The Dollar Index (DXY) is staying relatively bid above 108.00 as markets remain gripped by the tariff threat. 'Reciprocal' tariffs could be due any day and the market remains uncertain whether these would apply only to certain key sectors, such as autos, pharma or semiconductors – or more broadly. US President Donald Trump is supposedly set to sign another batch of executive orders today at 1600CET, so let's see, ING’s FX analysts Chris Turner notes.

