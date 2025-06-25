Geopolitical risk has continued to diminish for markets, as the Israeli-Iranian truce has held since yesterday morning. Markets will be assessing the stability of the ceasefire in the coming days, but are clearly biased towards playing the optimistic trade, judging by how quickly the oil premium has evaporated, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.
Risks remain tilted to the downside for the USD
"We believe that the negative impact of the reduced geopolitical risk on the dollar has largely played out. From here, further USD losses may need to be justified by US-specific factors: data, Fed, Trump's spending bill and tariffs. Yesterday, the first of these two factors was in focus, and while a surprise drop in consumer confidence is unequivocally negative for the dollar, Fed Chair Powell's testimony was a more nuanced event."
"Powell reiterated caution on easing, and implicitly kept rejecting Trump's pressure, but also seemed modestly more open to discussing the conditions for starting cuts. Markets were actively searching for any minor signs of a dovish tilt after Waller and Bowman's calls for a July cut, and felt Powell's wording was enough, judging by the positive reaction in Treasuries. There is a sharply USD-negative scenario where the Fed turns more abruptly dovish and markets doubt Fed independence. But in that scenario, Treasuries would come under pressure."
"Instead, if Powell's communication allows only a moderate dovish repricing without signalling that he is bending to political pressure, the damage to the dollar can be limited. There is also a possibility that a slightly more dovish but firmly independent Fed ends up helping the dollar by helping Treasuries. Short-term rate spreads tell a small portion of the story in FX, while longer-dated yields are scrutinised much closer. We’ll see the second part of Powell’s testimony today, while the data calendar only includes housing data for May. We could see some stabilisation in the dollar, but risks remain tilted to the downside."
EUR/USD is retreating to near 1.1600 in the European session on Wednesday. Markets trade with caution, despite the Isran-Israel ceasefire, lending fresh support to the US Dollar. Traders will take more cues from the ECB-speak and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate later in the day.
GBP/USD keeps moving back and forth in a tight range above 1.3600 in European trading on Wednesday. The pair is lacking a clear directional bias amid a cautious market mood and a renewed US Dollar upside. The BoE-speak and Powell's testimony are next in focus.
Gold price sticks to modest intraday gains heading into the European session on Wednesday, and for now seems to have snapped a two-day losing streak to sub-$3,300 levels, or over a two-week low touched the previous day. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell maintained his wait-and-see rate policy though he said that lower inflation and weaker labor hiring could lead to an earlier rate cut.
Bitcoin price continued to trade in green on Wednesday, having risen 5% over the previous two days. Ethereum and Ripple followed BTC's footsteps and rallied, approaching their key resistance levels, where a breakout would suggest further upside moves.
As the Israel-Iran conflict reaches new heights, an old threat is coming back to haunt the markets: that of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow arm of the sea in the Persian Gulf, wedged between Iran to the north and the United Arab Emirates and Oman to the south, is much more than a simple sea passage.
