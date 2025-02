"Technical trends have softened somewhat also, with the DXY trading below its 100-day MA this week and barely managing to regain that level (106.66) today. Markets may be more sensitive to weak US economic reports following the slide in Consumer Confidence reported earlier this week and there is a fair amount of US data out this morning."

"Month-end demand may also be lifting the USD somewhat. Still, the USD may find it hard to progress more significantly. Recent gains are overshooting yield spreads—which have tended to narrow on aggregate versus the dollar’s major currency peers. Spread-based fair value for the DXY is close to 1 standard deviation below the spot value currently."

"The JPY and CHF are underperforming among the majors while the MXN and CAD are relative out-performers among the G10 currencies, suggesting another punt in President Trump’s tariff deadlines(s) yesterday to early April is one factor shaping positioning among FX traders. Japan’s Vice Finance Minister endorsed market expectations for tighter BoJ policy but noted that vigilance was required against speculative market moves."

The US Dollar (USD) is broadly firmer this morning but gains versus the majors are limited for the most part, leaving the currencies holding established trading ranges. European stocks have slipped a little while US equity futures are firmer so far. Bond markets are softer, with Treasurys underperforming, driving yields 4-5bps higher along the curve, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.