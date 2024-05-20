USD/NOK remains steady as cautious remarks by Fed officials underpin the USD

- USD/NOK registers a slight uptick in Monday's session, settling at 10.693, with buyers making measured strides.
- With the Fed displaying resistance against premature easing, the USD finds solid support.
- Markets will look for further clues on the Fed’s stance on Wednesday’s FOMC minutes.
The USD/NOK pair is trading with mild gains, with the USD holding its ground against its peers. The Federal Reserve (Fed) continues to send cautious messages about future policy decisions, causing traders to wait for the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes scheduled for Wednesday to gain further insights into the bank's stance.
The Fed's unified voice cautioning on easing, despite a softening in recent data, remains one of the influential factors of the pair which is limiting the downside of the pair. The views are aligned with the market bets of a 10% possibility of a rate cut in June which rises to 30% and 80% in July and September according to the CME FedWatch tool.
On the data front, the economic calendar remained empty on Monday, and the week’s highlights include the FOMC minutes from May’s meeting on Wednesday, S&P PMI readings from May on Thursday, and Durable Goods figures from April on Friday.
USD/NOK technical analysis
Examining the daily graph, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) resides within negative territory, increasing slightly to 43, indicating a sluggish recovery from a negative trend. Concurrently, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) reveals a flat tendency with persistent red bars, suggesting that negative momentum is still prevalent among investors.
USD/NOK daily chart
From the broader perspective, the USD/NOK is at a critical juncture, positioned below the 20 and 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) suggesting a negative outlook. Still, the losses will be limited if the pair holds above the 100-day average at 10.652.
USD/NOK
|Overview
|Today last price
|10.6964
|Today Daily Change
|0.0196
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|10.6768
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|10.8962
|Daily SMA50
|10.815
|Daily SMA100
|10.6468
|Daily SMA200
|10.7108
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|10.8451
|Previous Daily Low
|10.6708
|Previous Weekly High
|10.9094
|Previous Weekly Low
|10.6045
|Previous Monthly High
|11.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|10.518
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|10.7374
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|10.7785
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|10.6167
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|10.5567
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|10.4425
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|10.791
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|10.9052
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|10.9652
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
