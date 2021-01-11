USD/MYR: Large current account surplus to underpin the ringgit – MUFG

The Malaysian ringgit recorded marginal gains against the dollar in 2020 as the USD/MYR dropped from 4.0900 to 4.0200.
Stronger economic growth is expected in 2021 while a large current account surplus is set to continue to support the ringgit in the year ahead, according to economists at MUFG Bank.
Key quotes
“The government has secured vaccines to inoculate 20% of the population so far, with vaccination to begin in February. Funding has been set aside to procure vaccines for another 40% of the population.”
“Stronger economic recovery is expected in 2021 in part due to low base effects and spill-over effects of this year’s massive fiscal stimulus measures amounting 20% of GDP, with government projections at 6.5-7.5% from -4.5% in 2020. This lowers the need for BNM to ease in 2021, but risks of another rate cut cannot be dismissed should growth underwhelm. This is particularly in view of the difficulty in containing the third wave of infections.”
“The government expects the current account surplus to decline to MYR20.3 B in 2021 from MYR48.5 B in 2020. However, there are upside risks to this forecast as import demand may remain soft in the coming months amid restrictions enforced in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. This is in addition to a stronger recovery in external demand amid higher oil prices, which should lift the ringgit amid dollar weakness.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
