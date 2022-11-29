- US Dollar falls again versus Emerging Market currencies.
- USD/MXN hits lowest level since February 2020 and the rebounds.
The USD/MXN broke below 19.25 and fell to 19.03, reaching the lowest level since February 2020. During the beginning of the American session, the dollar started to recover ground. As of writing, the pair is hovering around 19.17, far from the lows, still on its way to the lowest daily close in years.
The area around 19.00/05 is a major support. A break lower would open the doors to more losses. As long as it remains above, a consolidation between 19.00/05 and 19.25/30 seems likely.
The decline took place amid a rally of emerging market currencies. USD/BRL is falling by 1.20%, USD/KRW by 1.05% and USD/ZAR by 1.05%.
Key data ahead
US Q3 GDP data is due on Wednesday. The critical report of the week will be on Friday with the numbers from the US official employment report. Non-farm payrolls are expected to rise by 200K and the unemployment rate to remain at 3.7%.
In Mexico, the central bank will release on Wednesday its quarterly inflation report. The November CPI is due December 8. While inflation headline have been trading lower, the core is at multi-year highs.
“At the last policy meeting November 10, the bank hiked rates 75 bp to 10.0% and said “In its next meetings, the Board will assess the magnitude of the upward adjustments to the reference rate based on the prevailing conditions.” This suggests a potential downshift to 50 bp at the next meeting December 15. Indeed, there was one dissent in favor of a smaller 50 bp move and others may follow if inflation pressures ease”, explained analyst at BBH.
Technical levels
USD/MXN
|Overview
|Today last price
|19.1396
|Today Daily Change
|-0.1726
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.89
|Today daily open
|19.3122
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|19.4622
|Daily SMA50
|19.8049
|Daily SMA100
|20.0081
|Daily SMA200
|20.1035
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|19.3678
|Previous Daily Low
|19.2951
|Previous Weekly High
|19.5924
|Previous Weekly Low
|19.3054
|Previous Monthly High
|20.177
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.785
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|19.3229
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|19.3401
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|19.2822
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|19.2523
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.2095
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|19.355
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|19.3978
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|19.4277
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to gather momentum, stays near 1.0350
EUR/USD is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum and fluctuating at around 1.0350 in the American session. With Wall Street's main indexes pushing lower after the opening bell, the US Dollar is gathering strength and not allowing the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD falls below 1.2000 as mood sours
GBP/USD has turned south and declined below 1.2000 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand and forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
Gold retreats to $1,750 area as US yields edge higher
Gold price lost its traction during the American trading hours and retreated to the $1,750 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day slightly above 3.7%, not allowing XAU/USD to build on earlier gains.
Bitcoin price hears jingle bells rolling in
Bitcoin price looks set to rally substantially higher now that the social unrest in China is calming down. BTC could stage a 17% rally in the coming week.
Alibaba shares advance 5% on reduced China covid restrictions
BABA stock has jumped more than 5.2% in Tuesday’s premarket to $80 after China's National Health Commission said covid-related lockdowns should end as soon as possible.