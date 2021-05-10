The USD/MXN pair has resumed its descent and targets the January low at 19.5488, Axel Rudolph, Senior FICC Technical Analyst at Commerzbank, informs.
Bearish while below the 20.33 mark
“USD/MXN’s recent bounce off its 19.7799 April low has been short-lived and petered out at its current May high at 20.3300 with the April low at 19.7799 about to be slipped through. In this case the December-to-January lows at 19.7002/19.5488 will be targeted and may well hold once more. Below this area the 2017-2021 support line can be found at 19.0412.”
“We will retain our once again bearish medium-term forecast while the currency pair remains below the last reaction high at 20.3300. Above it meanders the 55-day moving average at 20.4000 and the 200-day moving average at 20.7072. Much further up the February and late March highs can be spotted at 20.9730/21.0483.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
